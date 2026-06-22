Fort Buchanan Leaders Review Strategic Priorities During Annual Installation Planning Board

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Maj. Gen. Patricia R. Wallace, Fort Buchanan senior commander, joined Patrick J. Appelman, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere, and Command Sgt. Maj. Danny J. Castleberry, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere, during the annual Installation Planning Board (IPB) held at Fort Buchanan headquarters, June 16.

Hosted by Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, Fort Buchanan senior enlisted advisor, the event brought together Brig. Gen. Christopher B. Creaghe, commanding general of the 1st Mission Support Command; Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres-Febus, commander of the Puerto Rico National Guard Land Component; and representatives from tenant organizations and mission partners across the installation.

The IPB serves as the installation's principal executive forum for integrating support efforts, synchronizing priorities and aligning resources in support of personnel, readiness and infrastructure requirements. As the culmination of a series of installation boards and working groups conducted throughout the year, the IPB helps ensure senior leader priorities are translated into actionable plans and resource-informed decisions.

"The IPB is the result of a series of feeder boards focused on our three lines of effort: personnel, readiness and installation infrastructure," said Samples. "It allows us to synchronize requirements and ensure resources are aligned with the priorities of the senior commander and our mission partners."

During the session, leaders reviewed Fort Buchanan's Integrated Priority List (IPL), which identified the installation's most critical requirements for future investment. Key projects discussed included a Holistic Health and Fitness Center, modernization of the installation's sewage system, development of an installation microgrid to enhance energy resilience, and other initiatives designed to strengthen readiness, improve quality of life and support future mission requirements.

Wallace emphasized the importance of understanding Fort Buchanan's capabilities and requirements as the Army continues to focus on readiness and strategic competition throughout the Western Hemisphere.

"We must truly know ourselves—what we have, what we don't have—and align that understanding to the mission," said Wallace. "We have to know exactly what we need and be very clear about it."

Wallace noted that Fort Buchanan's ability to articulate requirements and align them to operational needs will be critical as the Army evaluates future investments and missions across the region.

"A lot of resources could come to Fort Buchanan in the coming years, and the key is ensuring we are ready to receive them and put them to work in support of the mission," she said.

Appelman highlighted the role of the installation as a readiness platform and the importance of unity of effort among the organizations that call Fort Buchanan home.

"The garrison brings together organizations—even those outside its direct authority—to support the senior commander's priorities," said Appelman. "The Installation Planning Board is our opportunity to bring everyone together and establish priorities and ensure we are all working toward the same mission."

As the Army's home in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel from the Active Army, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve. The installation serves as a strategic readiness platform that enables the mobilization, deployment and sustainment of military forces.

The annual Installation Planning Board ensures Fort Buchanan remains postured to support current missions, future requirements and the readiness of the joint force anytime, anywhere.