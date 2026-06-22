Nearly 800 Iowa elementary students invited to apply for National Math Stars

The Iowa Department of Education announced today that 785 Iowa elementary students were invited to apply for National Math Stars, an elite program dedicated to supporting mathematically extraordinary students.

These students represent the top 2% of all third grade mathematics scores from this year’s Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress. Of the 785 students who were eligible to apply, 717 attend public schools and 68 attend accredited nonpublic schools. Each student was awarded a medal and was invited to apply for the National Math Stars program.

“As June celebrates the first anniversary of Iowa’s Math Counts Act, it is wonderful to celebrate these outstanding students and their achievements in mathematics,” said April Pforts, Department mathematics education consultant. “The National Math Stars program is a great opportunity to nurture Iowa’s talented students in mathematics, helping them to stay engaged, advance their learning and explore new pathways.”

Through National Math Stars, students receive high-quality supports and resources to foster their developing mathematical skills, starting at the time of acceptance through high school. Supports include a dedicated family advisor, free weekly math mentoring, advanced technology and educational resources, pathway exploration and counseling, STEM summer experiences, family and community events and more. All National Math Stars receive individualized supports and resources that may total more than $100,000, depending on the student’s unique learning and financial needs.

Out of the 785 total student nominees, more than 71%, or 569 families and students, applied by the June 14 program deadline. The applicants, who attend 291 unique elementary schools in 151 unique districts across Iowa, will now be considered for the free, 10-year enrichment program. National Math Stars will notify the families and announce the official 2026 National Math Stars later this summer.

Seventeen Iowa elementary students were named as the state’s first National Math Stars last year. An additional 21 students were also included in the National Math Stars – Pathfinder Stars program, an opportunity for talented students in mathematics to further develop their skills through parent-led events, regardless of financial need. A total of 764 students were eligible to apply for Iowa’s inaugural year in the National Math Stars program.

Founded in 2023, National Math Stars is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring mathematically extraordinary students from all communities have the resources they need to reach the frontiers of math and science. Beginning in second or third grade, students and their families receive long-term advising and support through high school to help develop their talents. Over this time, students can receive more than $100,000 in resources and guidance.

Questions regarding Iowa’s National Math Stars can be directed to April Pforts at april.pforts@iowa.gov or Molly McConnell at molly.mcconnell@iowa.gov.