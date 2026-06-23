Gulf Coast Humane Society Announces Inaugural Paws & Pearls Gala Presented by Rezny Wealth Management

Paws & Pearls Gala: Commemorating 80 years of saving lives and creating brighter futures for pets in our community. Gulf Coast Humane Society Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

A Black-Tie Celebration Marks the Return of a Premier Charity Gala to Fort Myers

These animals bring such unconditional joy and warmth into our lives, it’s deeply meaningful to stand with a community that shares our passion for giving them the second chances they so richly deserve” — Brian Rezny, CFP, President of Rezny Wealth Management

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Coast Humane Society is proud to announce the inaugural Paws & Pearls Gala, presented by Rezny Wealth Management , taking place on January 16, 2027, at the beautiful Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers.As Gulf Coast Humane Society celebrates its 80th Anniversary, Paws & Pearls will bring the elegance and excitement of a premier black-tie gala back to Fort Myers while raising critical funds to support the organization's lifesaving programs and services for animals throughout Southwest Florida.Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring gourmet dining, live entertainment, dancing, silent and live auctions, inspiring stories of hope, and special appearances by some of the shelter's most beloved ambassadors. The event will also showcase the remarkable impact Gulf Coast Humane Society has made over eight decades, while looking ahead to an even brighter future through innovative programs, expanded veterinary services, and community outreach initiatives.“Gulf Coast Humane Society has a long tradition of bringing the community together through events like this. After several years away, we are proud to bring the gala back to Fort Myers and celebrate 80 years of lifesaving work together.” said Darcy Andrade, CEO of Gulf Coast Humane Society.The evening's title sponsor, Rezny Wealth Management, has partnered with Gulf Coast Humane Society to help create a truly memorable event while supporting the organization's mission of leading the way in animal welfare through sheltering, adoption, veterinary care, and education.“At Rezny Wealth Management, we are honored to sponsor the Paws & Pearls Gala benefiting the Gulf Coast Humane Society.” said Brian Rezny, CFP, President of Rezny Wealth Management. “For years, our firm has proudly supported this incredible organization because we believe every furry friend deserves safety, compassion, and a loving forever home. These animals bring so much unconditional joy and warmth into our lives, and it’s deeply meaningful to stand with a community that shares our passion for giving them the second chances they so richly deserve.”Over the past year alone, Gulf Coast Humane Society has provided thousands of veterinary, facilitated adoptions, provided pet food assistance to families in need, and expanded programs such as Silver Paws VIP and Safe Paws, helping keep pets and people together during times of crisis.Paws & Pearls will serve as both a celebration of those accomplishments and an opportunity for the community to invest in the next chapter of Gulf Coast Humane Society's mission.“We invite the Southwest Florida community to join us for an extraordinary evening of celebration and lifesaving impact.” said Andrade.Sponsorship opportunities, underwriting packages, table reservations, and individual tickets will be available soon.For more information, visit Gulf Coast Humane Society online or contact the Development Department at 239-332-0364 or email triciam@gulfcoasthumanesociety.orgAbout Gulf Coast Humane SocietyFounded in 1947, Gulf Coast Humane Society is dedicated to being a safe haven for pets in need by providing medical care, promoting adoptions, and nurturing the bond between pets and people in Southwest. Through compassionate care and innovative programs, we work to ensure that every pet has access to the resources and support they need to thrive.About Rezny Wealth ManagementRezny Wealth Management is a leading Fee-Only Fiduciary Money Management Firm dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals through personalized planning, investment management, and a commitment to community engagement throughout Southwest Florida.

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