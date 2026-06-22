PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a Pittsburgh-based digital marketing agency operating since 2006, has introduced a new service line aimed at helping software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies get recommended by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.The service is built around Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) — a discipline focused on earning citations from the sources that AI models draw upon when generating responses. DOM has developed specific skills in this area that it now applies on behalf of SaaS clients looking to appear when buyers ask an AI tool to recommend software in their category.According to the agency, making a SaaS brand visible inside LLM answers requires a distinct set of capabilities: publishing content that directly and authoritatively answers buyer questions, structuring web pages with clean semantic HTML and schema markup so AI models can accurately parse product capabilities, and earning mentions on third-party platforms that LLMs tend to trust — including G2, Capterra, Reddit, and industry review roundups. DOM has learned to apply these skills in a way that makes a SaaS company's brand and category language appear together, consistently, across the open web.The agency notes that LLMs surface companies that appear repeatedly in the right context, not those with the highest ad spend — making this a fundamentally different challenge than traditional paid or organic search.Technical factors also play a role. DOM's approach to making SaaS Companies visible in LLMs addresses crawlability, page speed, and ensuring content has been indexed long enough to enter LLM training and retrieval data.SaaS companies interested in understanding their current AI visibility can request a free digital marketing audit through DOM's website at directom.com.About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing has provided digital marketing services to clients in more than 150 countries since 2006. The agency is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.Contact: 800-979-3177 | directom.com

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