ExtractoDAO Labs Launches DUT Financial Trading 1.0 — A Quantitative Terminal Built on Entropic Physics

DUT Financial Trading 1.0 integrates computational cosmology, entropy-based dynamics, and quantitative finance into an institutional analytics platform capable of delivering comprehensive market analysis in seconds.

Institutional-grade quantitative analytics built from three years of research, applying computational cosmology and entropy-based models to financial markets.

DUT Financial transforms years of scientific research into institutional-grade analytics, delivering actionable market intelligence in seconds.” — Joel Almeida, Founder & CEO, ExtractoDAO Labs

CURITIBA, BRAZIL, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The greatest challenge is not to create a physical theory or send a spacecraft into space, but to apply scientific knowledge to reality and transform it into technologies that benefit humanity."

— Eduardo Rodrigues, CTO, ExtractoDAO Labs

ExtractoDAO Labs announced today the launch of DUT Financial Trading 1.0, a quantitative analysis terminal that integrates advanced numerical methods with DUT, an astrophysics framework developed by Joel Almeida, PhD in Computational Astrophysics and Cosmology, theoretical physicist, and Founder & CEO of ExtractoDAO Labs.

The platform represents nearly three years of interdisciplinary research conducted by ExtractoDAO Labs, connecting computational cosmology, entropy-based dynamics, advanced numerical methods, and quantitative finance into a unified analytical framework.

"DUT is not merely a model for the cosmos; it is a rigorous description of entropy in closed systems, applicable to financial markets as well," says Joel Almeida, Founder & CEO of ExtractoDAO Labs. "With DUT Financial 1.0, we are providing institutional clients access to computational tools that, until now, were isolated within the academic environment."

The launch marks the first commercial application of the DUT framework outside cosmology, transforming a scientific research program into a practical decision-support technology for financial markets.

"When we began developing DUT Financial, much of what we were building seemed uncertain because there was no direct parallel in the market," says Matheus Almeida, Financial Director of ExtractoDAO Labs. "However, Joel consistently asked the team for patience. Drawing upon years of research in astrophysics and cosmology, he explained that the mathematical foundation of DUT was being derived from established physical principles and translated into quantitative models capable of generating practical results. What initially appeared to be an ambitious theoretical framework gradually evolved into a functional analytical engine, and today we are proud to see that vision materialized in DUT Financial Trading 1.0."

The terminal operates in a controlled institutional environment. Analytical reports generated by the system will be made available to qualified clients and research partners.

A Different Kind of Engine

Unlike conventional retail platforms that rely on moving averages and standard oscillators, DUT Financial incorporates an eight-method analytical pipeline including Radau IIA implicit integration, GARCH(1,1) volatility estimation via maximum likelihood, Monte Carlo simulation with 10,000 GBM paths, and Black-Scholes pricing—methods typically found in institutional or academic software, not retail terminals.

Traditional institutional research workflows often require hours or even days to consolidate quantitative inputs, scenario modeling, volatility estimation, and accumulation analysis. DUT Financial compresses this process into a structured computational pipeline capable of producing comprehensive analytical outputs in approximately 15 to 30 seconds, depending on asset complexity and data availability.

At the core of the system is the DUT Attractor layer, which applies γ = (√5−1)/2 ≈ 0.618—derived from first principles via the characteristic equation γ² + γ − 1 = 0—as a dynamic accumulation coordinate. This is a zero-free-parameter structure growth index predicted by DUT from first principles. The same physics that describes the asymmetric retraction of cosmic structures is applied here to calculate price retraction and recovery levels in financial assets.

Institutional Positioning

DUT Financial Trading 1.0 was designed as an institutional-grade analytical environment rather than a retail trading platform. The system was developed to support large-scale analytical workloads, quantitative research programs, and professional capital allocation processes where transparency, reproducibility, and computational rigor are required.

ExtractoDAO Labs does not intend to offer DUT Financial as a mass-market retail product. At this stage, access is restricted to qualified institutional clients, research partners, and selected organizations participating in pilot programs.

Rather than pursuing large-scale retail licensing, ExtractoDAO Labs expects to focus on institutional analytical services, customized quantitative reports, research collaborations, and specialized financial intelligence solutions derived from the DUT framework.

What the System Does — and Does Not — Claim

DUT Financial is positioned as a decision-support tool, not a price prediction engine. Its primary function is to help users identify structured accumulation zones and avoid emotionally driven investment decisions. The system generates a composite quantitative score, a projected price trajectory, and a grid of DUT-derived price levels with explicit capital allocation guidance.

The platform integrates multiple quantitative and analytical modules designed to assist institutional research, scenario evaluation, and market intelligence workflows.

Target Market

DUT Financial 1.0 is designed to serve a broad institutional and professional spectrum. The platform was created for organizations seeking alternative analytical frameworks beyond traditional factor models, technical indicators, and purely statistical approaches.

Primary segments include hedge funds and quantitative investment firms seeking proprietary attractor-based signals as a complement to existing factor models; investment banks and proprietary trading desks requiring fast, auditable, zero-dependency analytical environments; investment consortia and family offices evaluating structured accumulation strategies across B3 and NASDAQ equities; independent asset managers and quantitative researchers exploring nonlinear dynamical systems applied to financial markets; and university research groups and DeSci communities working at the intersection of theoretical physics and quantitative finance.

The terminal's client-side architecture makes it particularly suitable for environments with strict data sovereignty requirements, where cloud-based platforms raise compliance concerns.

Demonstration Program

To introduce institutional users to the DUT framework, ExtractoDAO Labs is opening a limited demonstration program. Qualified hedge funds, family offices, research groups, asset managers, and institutional investors may request up to three complimentary DUT Financial analytical reports covering securities listed on NASDAQ, NYSE, London Stock Exchange, B3, or major cryptocurrency markets.

The objective of the program is to demonstrate the platform's analytical depth, quantitative methodology, and reporting capabilities under real market conditions.

Requests may be submitted to:

j.almeida@extractodao.com

Availability

DUT Financial Trading 1.0 is currently available through a controlled institutional access program operated by ExtractoDAO Labs. The company expects to provide analytical services, institutional reports, research partnerships, and customized implementations for selected organizations rather than broad public software distribution.

Analytical reports covering Brazilian B3 equities, NASDAQ-listed companies, and cryptocurrency markets are available upon request.

ExtractoDAO Labs | Curitiba, Brazil

Contact: j.almeida@extractodao.com

Website: https://extractodao.com

ORCID (Joel Almeida): https://orcid.org/0009-0003-4015-7694

X: https://x.com/ExtractoDAO

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