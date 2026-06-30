Rodney Greenup Helps Minority-Owned Businesses Access Federal Contracting Opportunities

Greenup Industries has won several government contracts, and Rodney Greenup wants to share how its done. Rodney Greenup, Founder, and CEO of Greenup Industries

An engineering visionary and construction leader, Greenup transforms infrastructure and communities by teaching business owners to win government contracts.

This isn’t about waiting for a quota or a favor. This is about stepping into billion-dollar opportunities with preparation, partnerships, and proof.” — Rodney Greenup, Fiunder and President of Greenup Industries

BATON ROUGE , LA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineering and construction executive Rodney Greenup is drawing on more than three decades of experience managing complex infrastructure and environmental projects to help minority-owned businesses secure government contracts and achieve long-term growth.In August of 2025, Greenup co-hosted a three-day Zoom webinar with Dr. Karwanna Irving to teach business owners how to pursue federal contracts ranging from $2 million to $250 million without relying solely on DEI initiatives or minority set-asides. More information is available at howtowingovernmentcontracts.com.As federal diversity incentives face increasing uncertainty, Greenup is partnering with the Black Directory to empower minority-owned businesses through strategy, partnerships, and education. Through upcoming Zoom seminars, participants will learn about subcontracting and joint venture opportunities, mentor-protégé agreements, teaming strategies, and how to position themselves for contracts in construction, engineering, professional services, and staff augmentation.Greenup is also helping business owners understand the SBA's 8(a) Business Development Program, which provides eligible firms access to sole-source and set-aside contracts reserved for socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. In addition to contract opportunities, the program offers mentorship, training, and business development assistance designed to help companies grow and compete in the federal marketplace.“This isn’t about waiting for a quota or a favor,” said Greenup. “This is about stepping into billion-dollar opportunities with preparation, partnerships, and proof. We’re looking to collaborate with minority firms who are ready to grow—because there’s room at the table, but only for those who know how to play the game.”Those interested in learning more about Greenup's initiative can visit https://howtowingovernmentcontracts.com About Rodney GreenupRodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Through his training program, Greenup Academy, he teaches business owners how to win government contracts.About Greenup IndustriesGreenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and design services, and specialty construction services to our diverse set of clients. They offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vendor vetting. Greenup Industries has clocked over 500,000 safe work man-hours and is the recipient of several safety awards, including the Gold Medal Award, presented by Shell/Norco; the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST; and the Safety Excellence Award, presented by Gulf South Safety Council.

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