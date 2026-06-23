Get Ready to Rock: Arizona Sunrays Announces 2027 Classic Rock Invitational

Arizona Sunrays has officially announced the dates for the highly anticipated 2027 Classic Rock Invitational.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Sunrays has officially announced the dates for the highly anticipated 2027 Classic Rock Invitational. Set to take place from February 5-7, 2027, at the state-of-the-art Phoenix Convention Center, this premier gymnastics event promises to deliver top-tier competition infused with the high energy of a rock and roll concert.The Classic Rock Invitational will feature a Women's Competition for Levels 2-10, alongside Xcel Sessions and a dedicated Adult Gymnastics Session. The Classic Rock Invitational also welcomes HUGS program athletes, further expanding the competition's accessibility. All athletes will have the opportunity to compete on top-of-the-line AAI equipment in a supportive, relaxed, and uniquely fun environment.What truly sets the Classic Rock Invitational apart is its unforgettable atmosphere. Athletes and spectators will be treated to live music from a rock band and DJs throughout the weekend. The rock-and-roll theme extends all the way to the podium, featuring uniquely themed All-Around awards and custom medals. In true rock star fashion, top-performing teams will even take home real electric guitars as Team Awards.Hosted in the heart of family-friendly Phoenix, Arizona, the world-class venue offers the convenience of walking-distance hotels, making travel and logistics a breeze for visiting teams and families looking to enjoy the winter sun.“Classic Rock Invitational is a must! Fun, sun and great competition,” said Sarah Atkins, Marketing & Communications Director, echoing the sentiments of many past attendees who praise the event’s seamless organization and amazing facility.Whether you are a program director looking for an exceptional travel meet or a gymnast ready to shine under the stage lights, the Classic Rock Invitational offers an experience like no other. Spaces fill up quickly for this highly sought-after competition.Don't miss out on the ultimate blend of gymnastics and rock and roll—you can reserve a spot now for your team!Event Details:Event: Classic Rock InvitationalDates: February 5 - 7, 2027Location: Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZHosted by: Arizona SunraysFor more information, to view hotel details, or to secure your team's registration, please visit the official event website at arizonasunrays.com/classic-rock-invitational/home

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