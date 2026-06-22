Eagle Vision Security Announces Texas Expansion to Support Growing Demand for Intelligent Security Solutions

Eagle Vision Security Texas Truck Yard Security Intelligent Facility Management

Eagle Vision Security announces expansion into Texas to support transportation and logistics industries

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Vision Security Announces Texas Expansion to Support Growing Demand for Intelligent Security SolutionsEagle Vision Security, the North American leaders in live, interactive video monitoring solutions, has made a strategic decision to expand its operations to the state of Texas.With this development, we are positioned to extend our comprehensive Truck Yard Security , Warehouse Monitoring, and live interactive video monitoring services to logistics centers across Texas, helping businesses enhance security, reduce risk, and improve operational oversight.Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company has built a strong reputation for innovation in the security industry, leveraging advanced video analytics and intelligent monitoring technologies to accelerate threat detection and enhance emergency response effectiveness. The expansion into Texas reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering proactive security solutions that help protect businesses, assets, and operations. By extending its presence in the region, the company aims to provide clients with greater confidence, peace of mind, and the freedom to focus on their core business activities.In the security business, Eagle Vision Security provides complete security solutions which are customized to various industries such as truck yards, warehouses, car and truck dealerships, construction sites, retail plazas, etc.Beyond preventing and deterring security threats, Eagle Vision Security’s advanced monitoring technology delivers valuable operational insights through comprehensive reporting and analytics using our Intelligent Facility Management (iFM)™ service. These reports provide clients with greater visibility into daily site activity, helping them improve oversight, efficiency, and decision-making.Innovative services provided by Eagle Vision Security such as their Intelligent Damage Reporting (iDR)™ are helping fleets save thousands of dollars each and every month.“Our mission at Eagle Vision Security is to provide clients with the most technologically advanced and effective security monitoring solutions available,” said Parm Deol, President of Eagle Vision Security.“As we expand into Texas, we are excited to bring our proven technology, proactive monitoring services, and commitment to exceptional customer support to businesses throughout key logistics hubs such as Laredo, Dallas, Houston, and Waxahachie. We look forward to helping our partners protect their outdoor assets, reduce risk, and operate with greater confidence.”Eagle Vision Security’s views its expansion into Texas as an exciting new chapter and a significant opportunity for growth. As we continue to strengthen our presence in the region, we are actively seeking talented, technology-driven professionals who are passionate about customer service and innovation to join our growing team and help support our mission of delivering industry-leading security solutions.Eagle Vision Security is committed to investing in its team members by providing comprehensive training, ongoing professional development, and access to the latest tools and technologies. This commitment ensures that employees are well-equipped to deliver exceptional service, responsive support, and industry-leading security solutions to every client.For more information about Eagle Vision Security, its services, and its innovative live video monitoring solutions, bring provided across Texas visit Truck Yard Security Texas About Eagle Vision Security:Eagle Vision Security is a privately held security technology company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The company specializes in the development and delivery of intelligent video monitoring solutions designed to enhance security, deter criminal activity, and improve operational visibility.With a growing presence across North America, including offices serving California, Arizona, Oregon, Michigan, and Texas, Eagle Vision Security provides advanced surveillance and live monitoring services that help businesses protect their assets, reduce risk, and gain valuable insights into daily operations. By combining innovative technology, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive reporting, the company delivers proactive security solutions tailored to the needs of commercial and industrial clients.For media inquiries:

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