Hall Boys Holdings Welcomes Robert Mele as Chief Executive Officer

Robert Mele - Committed to Legacy. Hall Boys Welcomes Robert Mele As New CEO

Hall Boys Holdings welcomes Robert Mele as new CEO, bringing 25+ years of executive leadership to carry forward the company's 'Families Serving Families' legacy

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hall Boys Holdings is proud to announce the appointment of Robert Mele as Chief Executive Officer. Robert brings more than 25 years of senior executive leadership across manufacturing, construction, field services, and multi-division enterprise operations — with a track record of scaling organizations from founder-led businesses into high-performance enterprises.The Hall name has always meant more than a business — it means family, trust, and showing up for the people who depend on you. That doesn’t change. Robert joins us as a steward of that legacy as he steps into the role vacated by owner Rick Hall, who has decided to retire after 30 years of extraordinary leadership. We are confident Robert will carry the Hall legacy forward with the same care and commitment that has defined Hall Boys Holdings from day one.“I am pleased to announce that I have joined Hall Boys Holdings as Chief Executive Officer. My focus is building on what Hall Boys has created — collaborating with our people at every level, delivering outstanding client service, and being a genuine advocate for our employees. My commitment is to protect and elevate our culture while driving purposeful, disciplined growth and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement.”— Robert Mele, CEO, Hall Boys HoldingsAbout Robert MeleMost recently, Robert served as Chief Operating Officer at Place Services, Inc., where he played a central role in growing the company from $70M to $450M in revenue — while expanding from 8 to 16 divisions over six years. His leadership experience also spans NCR Corporation, Omnimax, Sonny’s Enterprises, Agiliti, Sealy Corporation, and General Electric, where he held VP and C-suite roles with full P&L responsibility across organizations ranging up to $800M in enterprise value operating across 20+ countries.Robert holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Manhattan University and is a GE-certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt — bringing both operational discipline and strategic vision to his leadership approach.About Hall Boys HoldingsFor more than 35 years, Hall Boys Holdings has operated under the mission of “Families Serving Families,” delivering essential construction and construction support services through its four companies: The Beam Team , QEM, Hallway Plumbing , and Pro Marketing Sales. Robert’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter in that legacy.

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