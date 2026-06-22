JIHE 2026 — Japan's International Hemp Expo Returns to Tokyo, Now in Omotesando

A two-day B2B exhibition and industry conference for the CBD and hemp sector, held across an entire building at House of OMOTESANDO on November 13–14, 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asabis Inc., together with co-organizer GREEN ZONE JAPAN (a general incorporated association), today announced JIHE 2026 / Japan International Hemp Expo, an international exhibition and industry conference for the CBD and hemp business, to be held on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 2026 at House of OMOTESANDO in Tokyo. Free pre-registration is now open. The event is held in association with AIHF (Asia International Hemp Federation), and builds on a track record established since August 2021: a cumulative 7,000-plus visitors and 300-plus participating companies, with coverage on TV Tokyo's "WBS" and in trade media.

Theme: "Break the Bias, Back to ORIGIN." After years of chasing each newly emerging cannabinoid and trend, JIHE 2026 turns back to the origin — hemp, the single plant from which the sector's many branches all stem, spanning Japanese traditions (food, fiber, building materials, and Shinto ritual) through to medicine, CBD, wellness, and sustainability. Hemp has long been woven into Japanese life: in sacred Shinto rope (shimenawa) and purification implements, in the asanoha (hemp-leaf) motif, in summer linen, and in shichimi spice (a general feature of Japanese tradition, not a claim about any one shrine). Under the banner "THE OLDEST FUTURE — the oldest thing is the newest," the event seeks to loosen preconceptions through personal recognition rather than argument.

A two-day format. JIHE 2026 is structured around two distinct days to serve both trade and general audiences. Friday, November 13 — BUSINESS DAY centers on exhibition, business matching, and conference sessions for operators, buyers, and media. Saturday, November 14 — COMMUNITY DAY opens to general visitors, with product sales, hands-on experiences, and community networking.

One building, floor by floor. Rather than a conventional exhibition hall, JIHE 2026 takes over the entire House of OMOTESANDO building — fittingly, Omotesando is originally the historic approach road (sando, laid out in 1919-1920) to Meiji Jingu, one of Tokyo's principal Shinto shrines — with each floor offering a different experience, from the main exhibition area and stage, to a reception and business-meeting lounge, to the conference hall and a rooftop networking space for attendees. The Omotesando location and single-building format are designed to raise the density of interaction between exhibitors and visitors.

CannaCon, with international sessions. The conference program runs as a single track, CannaCon, the continuation of the predecessor CBD Journey & CannaCon series, covering the business and industry topics shaping the sector. The program includes sessions by overseas speakers, supported by AI-assisted interpretation tools to help bridge language barriers across an international audience.

Speakers and program announced from July (#jihe2026), via the official website and social channels.

Fact box

- Dates: Friday, November 13 (Business Day) & Saturday, November 14 (Community Day), 2026

- Hours: 11:00-18:00 (planned)

- Venue: House of OMOTESANDO, 5-34-8 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

- Admission: Free, by advance registration

- Registration: English — https://luma.com/hpztknzq / Japanese — https://jihe2026.peatix.com/

- Hashtag: #jihe2026

About

JIHE (Japan International Hemp Expo) is an international exhibition and conference for the CBD and hemp business, organized by Asabis Inc. and co-organized by GREEN ZONE JAPAN in association with AIHF.

Media Contact

Asabis Inc. — JIHE 2026 Organizing Office

PR Contact: Masaharu Takano

Email: info@asabis.co.jp

Web: https://jihe.asabis.co.jp/en

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