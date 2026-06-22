TSS Solutions Appoints Ryan Fayrweather as Senior Vice President, Growth & Partnerships

Ryan Fayrweather

Retired Army Colonel and global defense expert will lead sales, marketing, business development, and capture management for the defense electronics company

Ryan has worked for more than 30 years in international defense at the highest levels, and he understands how to turn complex government relationships into tangible programs and partnerships.” — Don DiFrisco, President and CEO, TSS Solutions

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, has announced the appointment of Ryan Fayrweather as Senior Vice President, Growth & Partnerships.Fayrweather is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with more than 30 years’ experience in international defense cooperation, foreign military sales, strategic partnerships, and global business development. He will be responsible for identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, overseeing the company's marketing and brand presence, and leading the capture process for new contract awards.“TSS Solutions has the technology, the track record, and the people to compete at the highest levels globally,” Fayrweather said. “There's a significant opportunity to grow this brand, and I look forward to leading this effort.”During his military career, Fayrweather served in multiple embassy leadership and security cooperation positions, including three tours as Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation at U.S. Embassies overseas.Fayrweather has built defense partnerships and supported customers across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the United States. Most recently, he worked in international business development and independent consulting, helping defense technology companies expand their global presence and build strategic partnerships.Based in Huntsville, Ala., Fayrweather will lead the effort to drive global growth for TSS Solutions in radar modernization and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS), leveraging relationships throughout government, industry, and the international defense market.“Ryan has worked for more than 30 years in international defense at the highest levels, and he understands how to turn complex government relationships into tangible programs and partnerships,” said Don DiFrisco, TSS Solutions President and CEO. “That expertise gives TSS a crucial edge as we continue building relationships around the world.”Fayrweather holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Abilene Christian University, a master’s degree in international relations and National Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a master's in International Security Studies from Sapienza University of Rome.TSS Solutions is a global defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.com Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio of companies into significant market leaders. Acorncapitalmanagement.com

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