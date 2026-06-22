Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met; Bidding Opens at $2M for 111± Acre Bradbury Estate in California's San Gabriel Valley

Legacy property held by one of Bradbury's founding families for 3 generations selling live in London in cooperation with Compass as part of the June Global Sale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today the reserve has been met and bidding is officially open at $2 million for Bradbury Estates Ranch, a 111.8± acre legacy property located within the prestigious guard-gated community of Bradbury Estates in California's San Gabriel Valley. Offered in cooperation with Scott and Melinda Tamkin of Compass and listed for $10.5 million, bidding will culminate live in London on 30 June at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm's June 2026 London Global Sale—a curated selection of exceptional luxury properties from around the world.

Held by one of Bradbury's founding families for three generations, the property presents a rare opportunity to create a landmark residential legacy within one of the most exclusive and tightly held communities in the United States. The offering provides visionary buyers with the flexibility to pursue a proposed collection of 14 bespoke estate parcels or develop a singular trophy residence or multi-generational compound spanning more than 111 acres behind Bradbury Estates' famed 24-hour guard gates.

"Opportunities of this scale, pedigree, and potential are increasingly difficult to find anywhere in the world," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "With bidding now underway, the market is actively determining the value of one of Southern California's most significant residential land offerings. Bradbury Estates Ranch combines extraordinary provenance, privacy, and development potential in a way that simply cannot be replicated."

"It is extraordinarily rare for a property of this magnitude to become available within Bradbury Estates," said Scott Tamkin, Co-Founder of Tamkin Real Estate Group at Compass. "The response from prospective buyers has reinforced what we already knew—this is a truly generational opportunity. The auction process has created a focused environment for qualified buyers to compete for an asset that may not become available again for decades."

"Our family's connection to this land stretches back nearly a century," said Anne Chadwick. "Seeing the extraordinary level of interest generated through Concierge Auctions has been incredibly meaningful. We are excited to watch the next steward of this remarkable property shape its future while preserving the legacy and significance that have defined it for generations."

Framed by elevations reaching approximately 1,790 feet, the property commands sweeping views across the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding mountains. Proposed plans envision 14 private estate parcels ranging from approximately 1.5 to two acres, while preserving more than half of the site as permanent open space. Whether pursued as a luxury residential enclave or retained as a singular estate holding, the property offers an uncommon combination of scale, privacy, and natural beauty within greater Los Angeles.

Few addresses in the American West carry the cachet of Bradbury. Home to fewer than 1,000 residents, the intentionally discreet community has long attracted business leaders, professional athletes, and ultra-high-net-worth families seeking privacy, security, and an equestrian lifestyle. The community's 91008 ZIP code ranks among California's highest for average household income and has been home to notable residents including Hall of Fame baseball player Adrián Beltré, In-N-Out Burger heiress Lynsi Snyder, and race car legend Gale Banks.

Beyond the gates, residents enjoy immediate access to the San Gabriel Mountains, Monrovia Canyon Park, Angeles National Forest, Santa Anita Park, and premier golf destinations, while Pasadena's cultural institutions, Michelin-starred dining, and Los Angeles' world-class amenities remain within convenient reach.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to Brian Trifon.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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