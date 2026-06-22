IR Centers® Launches High School Educational Observership Program to Open the Door to Medicine

An observation-based program introducing high school students to medicine and interventional radiology, reflecting IR Centers' commitment to education.

Medicine rewards early curiosity. We built this program to open the door — deliberately and safely — for students who are ready to walk through it.” — Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer, IR Centers®

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers® today announced the launch of its High School Educational Observership Program, a structured initiative that gives high school students an early, authentic introduction to medicine and to the fast-growing field of interventional radiology (IR). Delivered through a combination of onsite observation at the IR Centers Falls Church flagship and virtual learning, the program reflects the company's commitment to education and to inspiring the next generation of clinicians.

The program is built around observation, mentorship, and structured learning. Participants learn directly from physicians and staff about how minimally invasive, image-guided medicine works — from patient consultation through procedure and follow-up — at the stage when many students are first beginning to consider a path in healthcare.

"Medicine rewards early curiosity," said Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of IR Centers®. "We built this program to open the door — deliberately and safely — for students who are ready to walk through it. Giving a student an authentic look at this work can change the trajectory of a career before it begins."

"Interventional radiology is the future of minimally invasive care," said Dr. Alex Pavidapha, Chief Medical Officer – Innovation and Development at IR Centers®. "Giving students an authentic look inside that future is one of the most important investments we can make. We want them to leave understanding not just what we do, but why it matters for patients."

"A program that brings students into a clinical setting deserves the same rigor we bring to patient care," said Evan Burke, Compliance Officer and HIPAA Privacy Officer at IR Centers®. "That standard is what makes this program possible."

The High School Educational Observership Program reflects IR Centers' broader commitment to medical education, workforce development, and expanding awareness of interventional radiology as a career path. By introducing students to the field early, the program aims to help build the next generation of clinicians drawn to minimally invasive, patient-centered care.

Students, families, and educators interested in learning more about the program can contact IR Centers at info@ircenters.com.

About IR Centers®

IR Centers® is the nation's only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands — including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers® — the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit www.ircenters.com.

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