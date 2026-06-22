As Higher Education Faces Demographic Headwinds, Saint Elizabeth University Continues to Grow

For more than 125 years, Saint Elizabeth University has prepared students to lead, serve, and succeed through undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and adult learning programs.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many colleges and universities are navigating demographic shifts, enrollment challenges and increasing competition for students, Saint Elizabeth University (SE) is charting a different course.In Fall 2025, Saint Elizabeth University surpassed 1,000 total students, representing a 7.5% increase in enrollment over the previous year. The growth reflects increasing demand for the University's undergraduate, graduate, professional and adult-serving programs, while reinforcing the institution's commitment to delivering a personalized educational experience centered on student success.Nationally, higher education continues to face significant demographic and enrollment pressures. Private nonprofit four-year institutions experienced undergraduate enrollment declines in Fall 2025 even as the sector continues to adapt to changing student demographics and the long-anticipated enrollment cliff."Students and families today are looking for more than a degree," said Dr. Gary Crosby, President of Saint Elizabeth University. "They want a university where they are known, supported and prepared for successful careers. Our continued enrollment growth reflects the value students place on a personalized education, small class sizes, dedicated faculty, and an unwavering commitment to their success."Since 2022, Saint Elizabeth University has implemented a comprehensive strategy focused on enrollment growth, academic innovation, financial stewardship and student success. Those efforts have produced measurable results, including:• Enrollment growth exceeding 7.5% year over year• Increased net tuition revenue• Expanded philanthropic support• Record levels of grant funding• A strengthened endowment• Reaffirmation of accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher EducationUniversity leaders attribute the institution's momentum to a student-centered model that continues to resonate with today's learners and their families. Smaller class sizes, individualized faculty support, workforce-aligned academic programs, flexible pathways for adult learners, and a close-knit campus community provide students with the personal attention often missing at larger institutions."Our mission has always centered on educating the whole person," Crosby said. "That mission continues to guide every decision we make – from investing in academic programs and student support services to expanding opportunities that prepare graduates for meaningful careers and lives of purpose."As Saint Elizabeth University looks toward the future, the institution remains focused on strategic growth, academic excellence and expanding access to higher education while continuing to strengthen its financial position."Our momentum is not the result of one initiative," Crosby added. "It reflects years of thoughtful planning, disciplined financial stewardship and an unwavering commitment to our students. We are proud of the progress we've made and excited about the future we are building."To learn more about Saint Elizabeth University's mission to educate, inspire, and empower students through undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and adult learning opportunities, visit steu.edu. About Saint Elizabeth UniversityFounded in 1899, Saint Elizabeth University is a Catholic university rooted in the values of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth. Located in Convent Station, New Jersey, the University offers undergraduate, graduate and professional programs that prepare students for meaningful careers, leadership and lives of service through personalized education, academic excellence and a commitment to social responsibility.

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