Olive Oil Industry Expected to Expand from USD 13.2 Billion in 2025 to USD 17.5 Billion by 2035, Driven by Health Demand
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Olive Oil Market is witnessing consistent expansion as consumer preferences increasingly shift toward healthier edible oils and natural food ingredients. Valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion in 2025 and further grow to USD 17.5 billion by 2035, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.90% during 2025–2035.
This growth reflects the rising global awareness of the health benefits associated with olive oil consumption, including its role in supporting heart health, reducing inflammation, and contributing to balanced nutrition. Additionally, increasing demand for premium, organic, and sustainably produced food products is reshaping the competitive landscape of the olive oil industry.
Market Overview and Industry Evolution:
The olive oil industry has evolved significantly from being a regionally concentrated Mediterranean product to a globally consumed culinary staple. Traditionally dominated by countries in Southern Europe, olive oil is now widely used across North America, Asia-Pacific, and emerging economies due to expanding global cuisines, changing dietary habits, and increasing focus on healthy cooking oils.
Modern consumers are increasingly replacing refined vegetable oils with olive oil due to its perceived nutritional advantages and clean-label appeal. This shift is further supported by rising awareness of the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes olive oil as a core ingredient for long-term health and wellness.
Moreover, the industry has seen a transition from bulk commodity sales to branded, premium offerings. Producers are now focusing on quality certification, origin labeling, cold-pressed extraction methods, and organic farming practices to meet evolving consumer expectations.
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Market Size:
The steady growth of the olive oil market between 2024 and 2035 highlights its resilience and long-term demand stability. While the growth rate is moderate compared to high-volatility food segments, it reflects a mature market driven by consistent consumption patterns and premiumization trends.
Between 2025 and 2035, the market is expected to grow by over USD 4 billion, driven primarily by rising household consumption, expansion of foodservice applications, and increased penetration of olive oil in non-traditional markets such as Asia-Pacific.
The growing adoption of olive oil in packaged foods, restaurant chains, and ready-to-eat meals is also contributing significantly to market expansion. Manufacturers are increasingly diversifying product portfolios to include extra virgin, refined, flavored, and organic olive oil variants to cater to different consumer segments.
Market Growth Drivers:
One of the most important drivers of the olive oil market is the increasing global emphasis on health and wellness. Consumers are becoming more conscious of dietary fat intake and are actively seeking healthier alternatives to traditional cooking oils. Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil, is widely recognized for its antioxidant properties and heart-friendly fats, making it a preferred choice among health-conscious individuals.
Another key driver is the rising popularity of Mediterranean cuisine worldwide. As global food culture becomes more diverse, olive oil has become a staple ingredient in restaurants, home kitchens, and packaged food production. This culinary expansion has significantly boosted demand across both developed and emerging markets.
Sustainability trends are also influencing market growth. Consumers are increasingly preferring products that are organically produced, environmentally friendly, and ethically sourced. This has encouraged olive oil manufacturers to adopt sustainable farming practices, reduce carbon footprints, and invest in eco-friendly packaging solutions.
Competitive Landscape and Key Players:
The olive oil market is highly competitive, with both global brands and regional producers competing on quality, pricing, and brand reputation. Companies are focusing on product differentiation, organic certification, and geographical indication labeling to strengthen their market position.
Key companies operating in the global olive oil market include:
▪️Bertolli (Italy)
▪️Filippo Berio (Italy)
▪️Colavita (Italy)
▪️Pompeian (United States)
▪️Kirkland Signature (United States)
▪️California Olive Ranch (United States)
▪️Gaea (Greece)
▪️Deoleo (Spain)
▪️Olivar de Segura (Spain)
These companies are investing heavily in expanding production capacity, improving supply chain efficiency, and strengthening global distribution networks. Branding and product authenticity play a crucial role in consumer trust, especially in premium segments such as extra virgin olive oil.
Strategic acquisitions, partnerships with retail chains, and expansion into emerging markets are common strategies used by leading players to maintain competitive advantage. Many companies are also introducing traceability systems that allow consumers to verify product origin and production methods.
Market Segmentations:
Olive Oil Market Type Outlook:
▪️Extra Virgin Olive Oil: The highest quality segment, widely preferred due to its rich nutritional profile, strong antioxidant content, and minimal processing. It is commonly used in salads, dressings, and gourmet cooking.
▪️Virgin Olive Oil: Slightly less refined than extra virgin, it offers good flavor and health benefits, making it suitable for everyday cooking applications.
▪️Refined Olive Oil: Processed to remove impurities and strong flavors, this type is mainly used for high-temperature cooking and mass food preparation.
▪️Pure Olive Oil: A blend of refined and virgin oils, offering a balanced option between quality and affordability, often used in general household cooking.
Olive Oil Market End Use Outlook:
▪️Household: The largest consumer segment, driven by increasing awareness of healthy cooking habits and demand for natural edible oils in daily diets.
▪️Food Service: Restaurants, hotels, and cafés extensively use olive oil for diverse culinary applications, especially in Mediterranean and continental cuisines.
▪️Industrial: Used in processed foods, packaged meals, and ready-to-eat products, supporting large-scale food manufacturing needs.
Olive Oil Market Packaging Type Outlook:
▪️Bottles: The most common packaging type, especially glass bottles, which preserve quality, flavor, and aroma, making them popular in the premium segment.
▪️Cans: Durable and protective packaging that prevents light exposure, commonly used for mid-range and bulk distribution.
▪️Tetra Packs: Lightweight and cost-effective packaging gaining popularity in emerging markets due to convenience and longer shelf stability.
Bulk Containers: Primarily used in foodservice and industrial applications where large-volume consumption is required.
Olive Oil Market Distribution Channel Outlook:
▪️Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: The leading distribution channel, offering a wide range of brands, price options, and easy product comparison for consumers.
▪️Convenience Stores: Provide quick access to essential olive oil products, mainly catering to small-volume and urgent purchases.
▪️Online Retail: Growing rapidly due to increasing e-commerce adoption, offering doorstep delivery, discounts, and broader product variety.
▪️Specialty Stores: Focus on premium, organic, and imported olive oil products, catering to health-conscious and gourmet consumers seeking high-quality options.
Access Full Report Copy – Gain Comprehensive Insights into the Market with Our Detailed Research Report
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/olive-oil-market-7228
Regional Outlook:
Europe remains the dominant region in the olive oil market, driven by strong production bases in Spain, Italy, and Greece, along with deep-rooted culinary traditions. The region also benefits from geographical indications and strong export capabilities.
North America is a major consumption market, supported by growing health awareness and increasing adoption of Mediterranean diets. The United States, in particular, represents a key importer of premium olive oil products.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising disposable incomes, increasing Western dietary influence, and expanding urban populations. Although consumption levels are still lower compared to Western markets, demand is growing rapidly.
South America and the Middle East & Africa are also witnessing gradual growth, supported by improving retail infrastructure, increasing health awareness, and expanding food processing industries.
Key Market Opportunities:
One of the most significant opportunities in the olive oil market lies in the growing demand for organic and sustainably sourced products. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for certified organic olive oil that guarantees quality, authenticity, and environmental responsibility.
Additionally, expansion into emerging markets presents strong growth potential for manufacturers. As dietary patterns evolve globally, olive oil is becoming more widely accepted beyond its traditional markets.
Innovation in packaging, flavor-infused olive oils, and functional food applications also offers new avenues for product differentiation and market expansion.
Market Dynamics and Future Outlook:
The olive oil market is being shaped by a combination of premiumization trends, health-driven consumption, and sustainability expectations. As competition intensifies, manufacturers are focusing on quality enhancement, branding, and global expansion strategies.
Rising consumer preference for high-quality olive oil is expected to continue driving innovation across production and distribution channels. By 2035, the market is likely to become more diversified, with a stronger emphasis on traceability, organic certification, and value-added product offerings.
Overall, the olive oil industry is positioned for steady and sustainable growth, supported by long-term health trends and increasing global culinary integration.
FAQs?
What is the current valuation of the Olive Oil Market in 2025?
The Olive Oil Market is valued at approximately 3.79 USD Billion in 2024.
What is the projected market valuation for the Olive Oil Market by 2035?
The Olive Oil Market is projected to reach approximately 5.498 USD Billion by 2035.
What is the expected performance of the food service segment in the Olive Oil Market by 2025?
The food service segment is projected to reach a valuation of approximately 1.8 USD Billion in 2025.
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Sagar Kadam
This growth reflects the rising global awareness of the health benefits associated with olive oil consumption, including its role in supporting heart health, reducing inflammation, and contributing to balanced nutrition. Additionally, increasing demand for premium, organic, and sustainably produced food products is reshaping the competitive landscape of the olive oil industry.
Market Overview and Industry Evolution:
The olive oil industry has evolved significantly from being a regionally concentrated Mediterranean product to a globally consumed culinary staple. Traditionally dominated by countries in Southern Europe, olive oil is now widely used across North America, Asia-Pacific, and emerging economies due to expanding global cuisines, changing dietary habits, and increasing focus on healthy cooking oils.
Modern consumers are increasingly replacing refined vegetable oils with olive oil due to its perceived nutritional advantages and clean-label appeal. This shift is further supported by rising awareness of the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes olive oil as a core ingredient for long-term health and wellness.
Moreover, the industry has seen a transition from bulk commodity sales to branded, premium offerings. Producers are now focusing on quality certification, origin labeling, cold-pressed extraction methods, and organic farming practices to meet evolving consumer expectations.
Download Free Sample PDF Copy : – Access A Complimentary Copy of Our Report to Explore Its Content and Insights
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7228
Market Size:
The steady growth of the olive oil market between 2024 and 2035 highlights its resilience and long-term demand stability. While the growth rate is moderate compared to high-volatility food segments, it reflects a mature market driven by consistent consumption patterns and premiumization trends.
Between 2025 and 2035, the market is expected to grow by over USD 4 billion, driven primarily by rising household consumption, expansion of foodservice applications, and increased penetration of olive oil in non-traditional markets such as Asia-Pacific.
The growing adoption of olive oil in packaged foods, restaurant chains, and ready-to-eat meals is also contributing significantly to market expansion. Manufacturers are increasingly diversifying product portfolios to include extra virgin, refined, flavored, and organic olive oil variants to cater to different consumer segments.
Market Growth Drivers:
One of the most important drivers of the olive oil market is the increasing global emphasis on health and wellness. Consumers are becoming more conscious of dietary fat intake and are actively seeking healthier alternatives to traditional cooking oils. Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil, is widely recognized for its antioxidant properties and heart-friendly fats, making it a preferred choice among health-conscious individuals.
Another key driver is the rising popularity of Mediterranean cuisine worldwide. As global food culture becomes more diverse, olive oil has become a staple ingredient in restaurants, home kitchens, and packaged food production. This culinary expansion has significantly boosted demand across both developed and emerging markets.
Sustainability trends are also influencing market growth. Consumers are increasingly preferring products that are organically produced, environmentally friendly, and ethically sourced. This has encouraged olive oil manufacturers to adopt sustainable farming practices, reduce carbon footprints, and invest in eco-friendly packaging solutions.
Competitive Landscape and Key Players:
The olive oil market is highly competitive, with both global brands and regional producers competing on quality, pricing, and brand reputation. Companies are focusing on product differentiation, organic certification, and geographical indication labeling to strengthen their market position.
Key companies operating in the global olive oil market include:
▪️Bertolli (Italy)
▪️Filippo Berio (Italy)
▪️Colavita (Italy)
▪️Pompeian (United States)
▪️Kirkland Signature (United States)
▪️California Olive Ranch (United States)
▪️Gaea (Greece)
▪️Deoleo (Spain)
▪️Olivar de Segura (Spain)
These companies are investing heavily in expanding production capacity, improving supply chain efficiency, and strengthening global distribution networks. Branding and product authenticity play a crucial role in consumer trust, especially in premium segments such as extra virgin olive oil.
Strategic acquisitions, partnerships with retail chains, and expansion into emerging markets are common strategies used by leading players to maintain competitive advantage. Many companies are also introducing traceability systems that allow consumers to verify product origin and production methods.
Market Segmentations:
Olive Oil Market Type Outlook:
▪️Extra Virgin Olive Oil: The highest quality segment, widely preferred due to its rich nutritional profile, strong antioxidant content, and minimal processing. It is commonly used in salads, dressings, and gourmet cooking.
▪️Virgin Olive Oil: Slightly less refined than extra virgin, it offers good flavor and health benefits, making it suitable for everyday cooking applications.
▪️Refined Olive Oil: Processed to remove impurities and strong flavors, this type is mainly used for high-temperature cooking and mass food preparation.
▪️Pure Olive Oil: A blend of refined and virgin oils, offering a balanced option between quality and affordability, often used in general household cooking.
Olive Oil Market End Use Outlook:
▪️Household: The largest consumer segment, driven by increasing awareness of healthy cooking habits and demand for natural edible oils in daily diets.
▪️Food Service: Restaurants, hotels, and cafés extensively use olive oil for diverse culinary applications, especially in Mediterranean and continental cuisines.
▪️Industrial: Used in processed foods, packaged meals, and ready-to-eat products, supporting large-scale food manufacturing needs.
Olive Oil Market Packaging Type Outlook:
▪️Bottles: The most common packaging type, especially glass bottles, which preserve quality, flavor, and aroma, making them popular in the premium segment.
▪️Cans: Durable and protective packaging that prevents light exposure, commonly used for mid-range and bulk distribution.
▪️Tetra Packs: Lightweight and cost-effective packaging gaining popularity in emerging markets due to convenience and longer shelf stability.
Bulk Containers: Primarily used in foodservice and industrial applications where large-volume consumption is required.
Olive Oil Market Distribution Channel Outlook:
▪️Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: The leading distribution channel, offering a wide range of brands, price options, and easy product comparison for consumers.
▪️Convenience Stores: Provide quick access to essential olive oil products, mainly catering to small-volume and urgent purchases.
▪️Online Retail: Growing rapidly due to increasing e-commerce adoption, offering doorstep delivery, discounts, and broader product variety.
▪️Specialty Stores: Focus on premium, organic, and imported olive oil products, catering to health-conscious and gourmet consumers seeking high-quality options.
Access Full Report Copy – Gain Comprehensive Insights into the Market with Our Detailed Research Report
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/olive-oil-market-7228
Regional Outlook:
Europe remains the dominant region in the olive oil market, driven by strong production bases in Spain, Italy, and Greece, along with deep-rooted culinary traditions. The region also benefits from geographical indications and strong export capabilities.
North America is a major consumption market, supported by growing health awareness and increasing adoption of Mediterranean diets. The United States, in particular, represents a key importer of premium olive oil products.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising disposable incomes, increasing Western dietary influence, and expanding urban populations. Although consumption levels are still lower compared to Western markets, demand is growing rapidly.
South America and the Middle East & Africa are also witnessing gradual growth, supported by improving retail infrastructure, increasing health awareness, and expanding food processing industries.
Key Market Opportunities:
One of the most significant opportunities in the olive oil market lies in the growing demand for organic and sustainably sourced products. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for certified organic olive oil that guarantees quality, authenticity, and environmental responsibility.
Additionally, expansion into emerging markets presents strong growth potential for manufacturers. As dietary patterns evolve globally, olive oil is becoming more widely accepted beyond its traditional markets.
Innovation in packaging, flavor-infused olive oils, and functional food applications also offers new avenues for product differentiation and market expansion.
Market Dynamics and Future Outlook:
The olive oil market is being shaped by a combination of premiumization trends, health-driven consumption, and sustainability expectations. As competition intensifies, manufacturers are focusing on quality enhancement, branding, and global expansion strategies.
Rising consumer preference for high-quality olive oil is expected to continue driving innovation across production and distribution channels. By 2035, the market is likely to become more diversified, with a stronger emphasis on traceability, organic certification, and value-added product offerings.
Overall, the olive oil industry is positioned for steady and sustainable growth, supported by long-term health trends and increasing global culinary integration.
FAQs?
What is the current valuation of the Olive Oil Market in 2025?
The Olive Oil Market is valued at approximately 3.79 USD Billion in 2024.
What is the projected market valuation for the Olive Oil Market by 2035?
The Olive Oil Market is projected to reach approximately 5.498 USD Billion by 2035.
What is the expected performance of the food service segment in the Olive Oil Market by 2025?
The food service segment is projected to reach a valuation of approximately 1.8 USD Billion in 2025.
Read Our Related Research Report:
Avocado Oil Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/avocado-oil-market-4758
Fish Oil Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fish-oil-market-6584
Amaranth Oil Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/amaranth-oil-market-26948
Apricot Oil Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/apricot-oil-market-27010
Peanut Oil Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/peanut-oil-market-32098
Sagar Kadam
Market Research Future
+1 628-258-0071
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