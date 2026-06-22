Orange County Government Mourns the Passing of Commissioner Jamezetta Bedford

Orange County Government joins the greater Orange County community in mourning the loss of Commissioner Jamezetta Bedford, a devoted public servant, community advocate, and leader whose commitment to public service helped shape Orange County for decades. Commissioner Bedford passed away on June 21. 2026. She served on the Orange County Board of Commissioners since 2018, including three years as Chair from 2022 to 2024, and previously dedicated many years to public education through her service on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education.

Board of County Commissioners Chair Hamilton said, "Commissioner Bedford was a tireless advocate for our community and a trusted colleague whose impact will be felt for generations. From her years of service on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education to her leadership on the Board of County Commissioners, she never lost sight of the people she represented. Jamezetta was deeply committed to ensuring that every resident had opportunities to thrive, and she worked diligently to strengthen our schools, expand behavioral health resources, and build a brighter future for Orange County. Even in recent months, she remained focused on seeing critical projects move forward for the benefit of future generations. Her wisdom, dedication, and steady leadership will be profoundly missed."

County Manager Travis Myren said, "Jamezetta Bedford devoted her life to serving others, and Orange County is stronger because of her leadership. She brought extraordinary thoughtfulness, professionalism, and care to every issue before the Board, whether it involved our schools, public health, affordable housing, or behavioral health services. Her background in accounting gave her a keen understanding of complex financial challenges, but it was her unwavering commitment to the people of Orange County that truly defined her public service. Commissioner Bedford approached every decision with integrity, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility. We mourn her loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of serving alongside her."

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For Media Inquiries:

Kristin Prelipp, Asst. Community Relations Director

kprelipp@orangecountync.gov

(office) 919.245.2322