Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC Opens New Office in San Juan, PR

Puerto Rico Immigration Lawyer

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, expanding the firm's reach to one of the most underserved immigration communities in the United States. The new office is located at Condominio El Centro II, 500 Avenida Muñoz Rivera, Suite 221B, San Juan, PR 00918, just off Puerto Rico Highway 1.

Despite being a U.S. territory, many residents of Puerto Rico face the same immigration challenges as those living on the mainland, including visa complications, prior grounds of inadmissibility, and the threat of deportation. Access to knowledgeable legal representation has not always kept pace with that need.

By establishing a physical presence in San Juan, the firm can now serve Puerto Rico residents directly, rather than asking them to navigate the legal system without local support. The opening reflects the firm's long-standing commitment to connecting vulnerable and underserved populations with experienced immigration legal counsel.

About Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC

At Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC, we also serve immigrant communities in the Washington D.C. area, with offices in Herndon, VA, and Montgomery Village, MD. We focus exclusively on immigration law, helping clients with visa applications, waivers of inadmissibility, deportation defense, and a broad range of other immigration matters.

If you need guidance on an immigration matter, call our San Juan office at 571-441-2233 or visit https://www.immigrationabogado.com/ to learn more about how we can help.



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