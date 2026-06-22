Women's Health Group and Reflections Med Spa Host "Healthy Girl Summer" Wellness Event on July 11

Chicago-Area Women Invited to Learn About Hormones, Weight Management, Skin Health, and More

Many women experience symptoms related to hormonal changes without realizing there are effective solutions available.” — Michael M. Awad, DO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women's Health Group and Reflections Med Spa are excited to invite women throughout the Chicago area to attend Healthy Girl Summer, a wellness-focused event designed to help women prioritize their health, confidence, and overall well-being.The event will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and will feature educational presentations, wellness consultations, exclusive event specials, giveaways, and opportunities to connect directly with healthcare providers and aesthetic experts.A highlight of the event will be a special presentation by Dr. Michael Awad, who will discuss the important role hormones play in women's health and provide valuable education on menopause, perimenopause, and treatment options available to help women feel their best throughout every stage of life."Many women experience symptoms related to hormonal changes without realizing there are effective solutions available," said Dr. Awad. "Our goal is to educate women about the connection between hormones, energy, weight, mood, and overall wellness so they can make informed decisions about their health."Attendees will learn about a variety of topics, including:- Hormone Health & Optimization- Menopause and Perimenopause Management- Weight Management Solutions- Skin Health & Rejuvenation- Aesthetic Treatment Options- Wellness Strategies for Healthy Aging- Personalized Treatment PlansIn addition to educational sessions, guests will have the opportunity to participate in mini consultations with providers, ask questions during Q&A sessions, and learn about the latest advancements in women's wellness and aesthetic medicine.The event will also feature:- Botox Treatments Available On-Site (only 4 spots available)- Exclusive Event Specials- Swag Bags- Raffles & Giveaways- Mimosas and Light BitesHealthy Girl Summer reflects the shared mission of Women's Health Group and Reflections Med Spa to provide women with comprehensive resources that support both health and confidence. From preventive care and hormone optimization to advanced aesthetic treatments, attendees will discover personalized options designed to help them look and feel their best.Event DetailsHealthy Girl SummerSaturday, July 1110:00 AM – 1:00 PMHosted by:Women's Health Group & Reflections Med SpaAbout Women's Health GroupWomen's Health Group is a leading Chicago OB-GYN practice dedicated to providing comprehensive care for women throughout every stage of life. With a legacy spanning generations, the practice offers expert obstetrical, gynecological, menopause, and preventive health services focused on personalized, compassionate care.About Reflections Med SpaReflections Med Spa provides advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments designed to help patients achieve their personal goals through customized treatment plans, innovative technology, and expert care.Registration is required, and space is limited.For more information or to register, visit the event registration page or contact Women's Health Group. https://bit.ly/44pHp6Z

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