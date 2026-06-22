CO2LIFT® welcomes top physicians and surgeons to Jamaica for an exclusive retreat advancing standards of care.

Executive and Field Reps from CO2Lift® in Jamaica White Party With Guests. Group Taking Farewell Photo from Jamaica Trip

Over 40 leaders in aesthetics, surgery, dermatology, regenerative medicine, and women’s health gathered for a week of education and innovation.

Education is at our core. Bringing physicians together to share knowledge, innovation, and experiences reinforces our commitment to learning, advancing care, and improving patient outcomes.” — Dr. Heather Brennan, President of Lumisque Inc.

OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumisque Inc., creator of the patented CO2LIFT® family of products and pioneer in topical carboxytherapy , recently hosted an immersive week-long educational retreat in Jamaica, bringing together more than 40 of the industry's most respected physicians, surgeons, and aesthetic professionals for an experience centered on clinical excellence, collaboration, and innovation.Hosted by Lumisque Founder and CEO Lana Kerr, and the executive CO2Liftteam, the event welcomed an exceptional roster of globally recognized medical leaders, including Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Dr. Sheila Barbarino, Dr. Cory Goldberg, Dr. Alfredo Hoyos, Dr. Gustavo Leibaschoff, Dr. Tess Mauricio, Dr. Michael Reed, Dr. Rod Rohrich, Dr. Samuel Salcedo, and Dr. Ava Shamban, alongside more than 40 influential physicians and practitioners representing the forefront of aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, dermatology, regenerative medicine, women's health, and wellness.Set against the backdrop of Jamaica's iconic GoldenEye Resort, guests experienced the culture, community, and natural beauty of the island while gaining insight into Kerr's personal journey from Jamaica to global entrepreneur and innovator. From exploring waterfalls and hidden lagoons to sharing meaningful conversations among peers, the retreat fostered connections that extended well beyond the classroom.At the center of the experience were two comprehensive symposium days dedicated to clinical education and scientific advancement. Attendees participated in presentations, case studies, treatment protocols, research discussions, and peer-to-peer learning sessions designed to elevate patient outcomes and advance standards of care across specialties."The future of medicine and aesthetics is built through collaboration, education, and a commitment to continual innovation," said Lana Kerr, Founder and CEO of Lumisque Inc. "Bringing together such an accomplished group of professionals created an environment where ideas could be challenged, knowledge could be shared, and ultimately patient care could continue to advance.""Education has always been at the core of who we are as a company," said Dr. Heather Brennan, President of Lumisque Inc. "Watching this extraordinary group of physicians and practitioners come together to openly share knowledge, experiences, and innovation was incredibly powerful. The energy throughout the week reinforced what makes our community so unique-a shared commitment to continually learning, improving, and delivering the very best care to our patients."The retreat further reinforced CO2LIFT's commitment to physician education, scientific rigor, and evidence-based innovation. As the brand continues to expand globally, Lumisque remains focused on creating opportunities for practitioners to exchange ideas, share clinical experiences, and collectively advance best practices within the medical and aesthetic communities.Throughout the coming months, CO2LIFTwill continue sharing educational content, physician insights, case studies, and clinical discussions generated during the retreat, extending the impact of the event to practitioners around the world.For Lumisque and CO2LIFT, the Jamaica retreat was more than a destination experience-it was a reflection of the company's mission to unite science, education, and community in the pursuit of better patient outcomes and the continued advancement of care.ABOUT LUMISQUE INC.Lumisque Inc. is the creator of CO2LIFT, the patented leader in topical carboxytherapy. Through innovative oxygenating technologies, clinical research, and physician education, Lumisque continues to advance solutions that support skin health, recovery, regeneration, and overall patient outcomes worldwide.

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