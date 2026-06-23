Internet Society Foundation Opens Global Call for Common Good Cyber Fund to Strengthen Cybersecurity 

Applications open 23 June–4 August 2026 to support nonprofits strengthening cybersecurity for civil society.

DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Internet Society Foundation today announced the opening of a global call for applications to the Common Good Cyber Fund (CGCF), a multi-year funding initiative supporting nonprofit organizations that protect civil society and strengthen the Internet’s core cybersecurity infrastructure. Through this call, the Fund will provide at least USD $3.5 million through an estimated 15 two-year grants.This launch marks the next phase of the initiative following its 2025 launch and pilot phase, which awarded six initial grants to address urgent gaps in the global cybersecurity ecosystem.The Common Good Cyber Fund is part of the Internet Society’s Safer Internet Initiative , a broader effort to ensure that people can not only access the Internet but use it safely and securely. Between 2026 and 2029, the Internet Society and the Internet Society Foundation will direct more than USD $40 million to safer Internet programs, combining organizational resources with contributions from donor partners.“Nonprofits focused on cybersecurity are essential to defending online civic space, yet they remain under-resourced. We are proud that the Common Good Cyber Fund supports this community and helps protect those most at risk.” - Sally Wentworth, President and CEO of the Internet Society and Internet Society FoundationThe CGCF supports nonprofit organizations working across key areas of the cybersecurity ecosystem, including:Maintenance of critical cybersecurity infrastructure.Delivery of scalable support to secure Internet users from digital harm, including state-directed cyber activity and digital transnational repression.Advancement of a safer Internet for vulnerable groups and high-risk communities, including civil society and journalists.A Collaborative Global EffortThe Internet Society Foundation implements the grantmaking component of the Fund on behalf of the Internet Society, in close collaboration with the Common Good Cyber Ecosystem Committee and a Strategic Advisory Committee.The Fund is supported through pooled contributions from a diverse group of donors, including the governments of Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, as well as Craig Newmark Philanthropies and the Internet Society.This collaborative model reflects a growing global commitment to strengthening cybersecurity as a shared public good and ensuring that nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to operate sustainably at scale.How to ApplyThe open call for applications will run from 23 June to 4 August 2026 at 21:00 UTC. Eligible nonprofit organizations worldwide are encouraged to apply.More information about eligibility criteria and the application process is available at: isoc.pub/CGCF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------La Fondation Internet Society lance un appel international à candidatures au Fonds Common Good Cyber (CCGF) pour renforcer la cybersécuritéLes candidatures sont ouvertes du 23 juin au 4 août 2026. L’objectif est de soutenir les organisations à but non lucratif œuvrant pour le renforcement de la cybersécurité dans la société civile.DC, États-Unis, le 23 juin 2026 — La Fondation Internet Society annonce aujourd’hui l’ouverture d’un appel international à candidatures au Fonds Common Good Cyber (CGCF). Cette initiative de financement pluriannuel soutient des organisations à but non lucratif qui protègent la société civile et renforcent l’infrastructure de cybersécurité de base de l’Internet. Cet appel devrait permettre au Fonds d’octroyer au moins 3,5 millions de dollars américains sous la forme de 15 subventions de deux ans.Cette action marque une nouvelle phase de l’initiative, à la suite de son lancement en 2025 et de sa phase pilote, qui lui avait permis d’octroyer six premières subventions afin de pallier des lacunes urgentes dans l’écosystème mondial de cybersécurité.Le Fonds Common Good Cyber fait partie de l’Initiative pour un Internet plus sûr lancée par l’Internet Society. Ce projet élargi a pour mission d’aider les populations à accéder à Internet, mais aussi à l’utiliser de façon sûre et sécurisée. Entre 2026 et 2029, l’Internet Society et la Fondation Internet Society attribueront plus de 40 millions de dollars américains aux programmes de l’Initiative pour un Internet plus sûr, en combinant les ressources organisationnelles avec les contributions des partenaires donateurs.« Les organisations à but non lucratif travaillant sur la cybersécurité sont essentielles pour défendre l’espace civil en ligne, mais elles demeurent pourtant insuffisamment financées. Nous sommes fiers que le Fonds Common Good Cyber apporte son soutien à cette communauté et aide à protéger les plus vulnérables. »Sally Wentworth, présidente et directrice générale de l’Internet Society et de la Fondation Internet SocietyLe CGCF soutient les organisations à but non lucratif œuvrant dans les domaines clés de l’écosystème de la cybersécurité, notamment :La maintenance des infrastructures critiques de cybersécurité.La mise en place d’un soutien évolutif permettant de protéger les utilisateurs de l’Internet contre les préjudices numériques, y compris la répression transnationale et cybernétique orchestrée par des États.La promotion d’un Internet plus sûr pour les groupes vulnérables et les communautés à haut risque, y compris la société civile et les journalistes.Un projet collaboratif internationalLa Fondation Internet Society se charge de mettre en œuvre la composante d’octroi de subvention du Fonds au nom de l’Internet Society, en étroite collaboration avec le Comité de l’écosystème Common Good Cyber, ainsi qu’un Comité consultatif stratégique.Le Fonds est soutenu par des dons mutualisés émanant d’un groupe diversifié de donateurs, dont les gouvernements de l’Allemagne, de l’Australie, du Canada, des Pays-Bas, et du Royaume-Uni, ainsi que Craig Newmark Philanthropies et l’Internet Society.Ce modèle collaboratif incarne un engagement international croissant en faveur du renforcement de la cybersécurité, perçue en tant que bien public partagé. Il permet aux organisations à but non lucratif de disposer des ressources nécessaires pour mener une action durable à grande échelle.Comment postulerL’appel à candidatures aura lieu du 23 juin au 4 août 2026 à 21h00 UTC. Les organisations à but non lucratif sont encouragées à postuler.Vous trouverez des informations supplémentaires sur les critères d’éligibilité et le processus de candidature sur le site suivant : isoc.pub/CGCF

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