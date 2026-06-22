Five Years, 3,450 Miles: Walk USA for Health Equity Begins Final Journey to Seattle

Cross-Country Movement Founded During COVID19 Aims to Make Health Equity Visible So That ZIP Codes and Discrimination No Longer Determine Who Gets to Be Healthy

This walk has never been about one person.” — Dr. Dennis Godby, Founder of Walk USA for Health Equity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walk USA for Health Equity will begin the fifth and final leg of a five-year, 3,450-mile journey across America, walking 760 miles from Bozeman, Montana, to Seattle, Washington, where the movement will culminate in a major public event on September 24.

Founded by Sacramento-based naturopathic doctor Dennis Godby, ND, MA, Walk USA for Health Equity was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, when national conversations about health disparities and racial inequities led him to ask a simple question:

"What am I doing about it?"

The answer became a walk across America.

Since 2022, Walk USA for Health Equity has traveled through South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana. Along the way, thousands of conversations have taken place about the reality that where people live, work, learn, and age often has a profound impact on their health and life expectancy.

The final leg will pass through Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane, Moses Lake, and Ellensburg before arriving in Seattle on September 24.

The journey has not been without challenges. During the five-year project, Godby's sister, Mary Rita, passed away following an 18-year battle with ovarian cancer. After completing the second leg of the walk and returning home to Sacramento, he was unexpectedly diagnosed with severe congenital mitral valve regurgitation and underwent open-heart surgery. Following recovery and rehabilitation, he resumed training and preparations for the final leg.

"This walk is about building a movement that makes health equity visible so that ZIP codes and discrimination no longer determine who gets to be healthy. Every person deserves a fair opportunity to achieve their highest level of health," said Godby.

The Seattle finale will include a community walk beginning at the Northwest African American Museum and concluding at Pier 62 on Seattle's waterfront. Organizers expect participation from healthcare professionals, students, faith communities, runners, walkers, public health advocates, and community members from throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Walk USA for Health Equity seeks to raise awareness that factors such as income, education, housing, transportation, neighborhood conditions, environmental exposures, and access to healthcare significantly influence health outcomes. The movement encourages communities to work together toward solutions that create healthier and more equitable opportunities for all.

Community members throughout Montana, Idaho, Washington, and the Seattle metropolitan area are invited to participate in portions of the walk and attend the September 24 finale.

ABOUT WALK USA FOR HEALTH EQUITY

Walk USA for Health Equity is a five-year grassroots movement dedicated to making health equity visible so that ZIP codes and discrimination no longer determine who gets to be healthy. Through public education, community engagement, and cross-country walks, the initiative encourages action toward healthier and more equitable communities. Please visit www.WalkUSAforHealthEquity.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.