Tecta America Announces Leadership Transition as Dave Reginelli Moves to Executive Advisor and Kevin Palmer Assumes CEO

Reginelli's Nearly 16-Year Legacy Transforms Tecta into the Nation's #1 Commercial Roofing Contractor

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America Corporation, the nation's largest commercial roofing contractor, today announced that Dave Reginelli, Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Advisor, effective June 22nd. Kevin Palmer, who has served as President of Tecta America since March 2024, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Dave joined Tecta America in August 2010 as Chief Financial Officer. Over the course the last 16 years, he helped shape the future of the Company and was promoted to President and ultimately President & CEO, guiding the company through multiple ownership transitions, an ambitious acquisition strategy, and extraordinary organic growth. Under his leadership, Tecta America expanded to over $1.6 billion in revenue and more than 110 locations nationwide, solidifying its position as the undisputed #1 commercial roofing contractor in the United States.

Dave's tenure was defined not only by impressive performance and strategic growth, but by a deep and abiding commitment to Tecta's people, culture, and core values established by its founders 26 years ago. He championed a range of training and development programs for the 5,500+ field and office employees, established Tecta’s renowned profit sharing program, forged lasting relationships across the industry, and built a platform that will continue to thrive for decades to come.

"When I joined Tecta in 2010, I could not have imagined the incredible journey that lay ahead. I am so proud of what this team has built together — not just in scale, but in the culture, the reputation, and the extraordinary people who make Tecta what it is. It has been the honor of my professional life to lead this organization, and I look forward to supporting Kevin and the entire team in my new role as Executive Advisor. Tecta couldn’t be in better hands than with Kevin now at the helm. Tecta’s future is brighter today than ever before"

— Dave Reginelli, Outgoing CEO, Tecta America

Kevin Palmer brings more than 30 years of hands-on roofing and construction experience to the CEO role. Kevin grew up in the Tecta family, joining over 20 years ago and ultimately serving as Operating Unit President of Schwickert's, a Tecta America Company, for eight years before joining the corporate leadership team as President over two years ago. His extensive operational experience, his passion for Tecta's mission, and his commitment to the Company's people make him the ideal leader to carry Tecta's momentum into its next chapter.

"Dave has been an exceptional leader and an even better colleague, mentor and friend. His vision, integrity, and dedication to this business are woven into everything Tecta is today. I am deeply grateful for the foundation he has built, and I am excited to honor his legacy and the legacy of all our people by continuing to grow and strengthen this extraordinary company."

— Kevin Palmer, Incoming Chief Executive Officer, Tecta America

About Tecta America

Tecta America Corporation is the largest commercial roofing contractor in the United States, with more than 110 locations nationwide. Built by roofers, for roofers, Tecta is recognized for industry-leading safety standards, exceptional quality, and an unwavering commitment to its customers and team members. For more information, visit www.tectaamerica.com.

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