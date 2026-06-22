Spa Services Market Projected to Expand from USD 73,512.93 Million in 2020 to USD 423,253.69 Million by 2031, CAGR 17.3%

Spa Services

Spa Services Market (2022 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, and End User and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spa Services market size was generated $73.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $423.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.Hectic lifestyle in urban areas, rise in demand from emerging markets, new developments in spa services, and surge in demand from teenagers drive the growth of the global spa services market.Medical spas with a motive to provide medical treatments within a relaxing environment are expected to witness increase in demand across the global. Increased popularity of the medical spa is attributed to rise in wellness tourism in countries such as U.S., Germany, Japan, and others.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1502 Hectic lifestyle in urban areas, rise in demand from emerging markets, new developments in spa services, and surge in demand from teenagersdrive the growth of the global spa services market. However, high cost of skilled therapy professionals and low penetration in the underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in percentage of geriatric population and growth in demand from emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.Medical spa is expected to register the fastest growth, during 2022-2031, owing to massive developments in medical field.Europe accounted for the largest market share of about 36.6%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, in 2020. LAMEA region is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in investments into tourism industry in countries such as Brazil and UAE.Growth of the market is fostered by factors such as increased hectic lifestyles, rise in wellness tourism, surge in demand from teenagers, and improved standards of living. Moreover, increase in population of working women and rise in popularity of spa among male customers have supplemented the growth of global spa services market. However, scarce availability of skilled labor and lesser penetration in underdeveloped regions limit the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, the cost of employing skilled labor in the global spa services market is high, thereby adding to the operation costs incurred by the firms.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/46d0e0d7800d02953861b0dec09119a0 The salon spa segment accounted for the largest market share of around 37.3% in 2020. Increase in disposable income among the middle-income class, affordable services, and innovative marketing strategies used by salons contribute to the growth of this segment. However, the highest CAGR of 17.7% is expected to be witnessed by the medical spa segment during the forecast period. Technological advancement in medical treatments such as laser technology, dermal fillers, cellfina, ultra therapy, and others drive the demand for medical spa.Hotel spa and destination spa are anticipated to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to massive investments in tourism infrastructure in Asia and Middle East.Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global spa services industry , owing to higher demand in Western European countries such as Germany, France, UK, and others. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in tourism industry in countries such as Brazil and UAE.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1502 Leading Market Players:Emirates PalaceFour Seasons Hotel LimitedTrailhead SpaMassage Envy Franchising LLCJade MountainSix Senses Hotels Resorts SpasClarins GroupLanserh of TegernseeBelmond Maroma Resort & SpaTrending Reports:Skin Care Masks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skin-care-masks-market-A113647 BB Cream Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bb-cream-market-A06774 Probiotic Skin Care Cosmetic Product Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/probiotic-skin-care-cosmetic-product-market-A06317 Anti Aging Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-aging-products-market-A06331 Online Beauty And Personal Care Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-beauty-and-personal-care-market-A10646

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