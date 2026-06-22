Compulink Healthcare Solutions Hosts 2026 Ophthalmology Client Partner Forum in Austin, Texas

Two-day forum brings ophthalmology leaders together with Compulink leadership to shape the future of specialty EHR and practice management technology.

The Ophthalmology Client Partner Forum reflects our ongoing commitment to not only investing in our software, but also investing in our clients, their practices & the future of ophthalmology” — Link Wilson, Founder and CEO, Compulink Healthcare Solutions

NEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-day forum brings ophthalmology leaders together with Compulink leadership to shape the future of specialty EHR and practice management technology.Austin, TX – June 12th, 2026 — Compulink Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of single database all-in-one EHR and practice management solutions for specialty practices, proudly hosted its 2026 Ophthalmology Client Partner Forum from May 15–16 in Austin, Texas. The exclusive event brought together respected leaders from across the ophthalmology community for two days of collaboration, innovation, and strategic discussion focused on the future of ophthalmic EHR and practice management technology.A Direct Line to Ophthalmology LeadersThe Ophthalmology Client Partner Forum was created to provide a direct line of communication between Compulink and key ophthalmology leaders, ensuring the unique needs, workflows, and challenges of today’s ophthalmic practices continue to shape the evolution of the company’s technology platform.Throughout the forum, attendees participated in open discussions surrounding operational efficiency, clinical workflows, patient experience, artificial intelligence, interoperability, and the future direction of specialty-focused healthcare software. The event also provided attendees with an opportunity to share enhancement requests, provide feedback, and collaborate directly with Compulink leadership and product teams.“For more than 40 years, Compulink has believed that true innovation comes from listening to our clients and investing in their success. The Ophthalmology Client Partner Forum reflects our ongoing commitment to not only investing in our software, but also investing in our clients, their practices, and the future of ophthalmology technology.”— Link Wilson, Founder and CEO, Compulink Healthcare SolutionsAn Exclusive Look at Compulink’s Imminent Web-Based PlatformAttendees also received an exclusive look at Compulink’s imminent web-based platform, built to simplify multi-specialty growth while maintaining the specialty-specific workflows providers rely on. The platform allows practices to add specialties, such as audiology, dermatology, and others, directly within the same unified system, eliminating the need for separate software platforms and operational complexity.This innovative approach has the potential to transform how multi-specialty organizations operate under shared overhead, while also creating new opportunities for practices looking to expand services and grow revenue within a single connected platform. The demonstration reinforced Compulink’s continued investment and long-term commitment not only to ophthalmology, but to supporting the evolving needs of healthcare organizations across a wide range of specialties.Continued Investment in the Client CommunityIn addition to specialty-focused initiatives like the Ophthalmology Partner Forum, Compulink continues to support its broader client community through its annual user conference, Compulink Connected, taking place October 22–23, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. The event brings together clients from across specialties for hands-on training, collaborative learning, product education, networking opportunities, and direct engagement with Compulink leadership and product teams. Together, these initiatives reflect Compulink’s commitment to building longterm partnerships and continuously evolving alongside the needs of its clients.Client ReactionsAttendees shared overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding both the event and Compulink’s direction for the future. “This forum gave me the opportunity to see Compulink’s leadership team in action. Meetings like this help build trust and confidence in our most important strategic partner.” — Cathy Garrett-SmithCindy Cox highlighted the company’s continued innovation and investment in the future of healthcare technology.“I am highly impressed with Compulink’s current trajectory. It is clear they are investing in the future, which is exciting. The web-based version is taking the software to the next level.” — Cindy CoxCortney Burden emphasized the importance of peer collaboration and networking opportunities created through events like the Ophthalmology Partner Forum.“Compulink hosting forums like these is extremely valuable because it creates opportunities for clients to communicate and learn from one another’s strengths, successes, and operational strategies. Many solutions come from collaboration among like-minded practices navigating similar workflows, staffing models, operational hurdles, and growth opportunities.” — Cortney BurdenBurden also noted the long-term value of the relationships formed during these events, sharing that “these meetings help build meaningful professional relationships” that allow practices to continue exchanging ideas and supporting one another beyond the event itself.By bringing together industry leaders in a collaborative environment, Compulink reinforced its position as a long-term business partner dedicated to helping ophthalmology practices adapt, grow, and succeed in an evolving healthcare landscape.About Compulink Healthcare SolutionsCompulink’s All-In-One Practice Solution powered by Advantage Intelligence is designed to help specialty medical practices enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver superior patient care. Powered by intelligent workflow automation and fully customizable, Compulink serves over 26,000 providers across 4,700 locations, including 80 ambulatory surgical centers and 20 colleges and universities. Compulink provides comprehensive EHR solutions for dermatology, behavioral health, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, urology, and ambulatory surgical centers. Learn more at compulinkadvantage.com Media Contact: Trevor Wilson, Press@compulinkadvantage.com Compulink Healthcare Solutions compulinkadvantage.com | 800-456-4522Learn more at compulinkadvantage.com

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