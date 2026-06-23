Corporate Buyers Completed 185,850 Single-Family Purchases Across 25 U.S. Markets in First Five Months of 2026

New proprietary data covering January through May 2026 reveals investor purchase rates and out-of-state ownership patterns across 25 major metro markets.

FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iBuyer.com, a national cash home buyer marketplace, today released its 2026 Q1-Q2 Investor Market Report, covering 185,850 single-family transactions across 25 U.S. metropolitan areas between January 1 and May 31, 2026. The dataset represents one of the largest proprietary analyses of corporate and LLC-based single-family purchasing activity released this year.Key national findings:- Corporate and LLC entities held 36.5% of tracked single-family purchases on a weighted average across all 25 markets, representing approximately 67,789 properties.- 62.5% of tracked investor-linked transactions closed in cash, ranging from 73.9% in Indianapolis to 44.6% in Phoenix.- Out-of-state buyers held 14.6% of tracked properties on a weighted average, with Memphis (27.6%) and Las Vegas (26.0%) recording the highest external ownership shares and Cincinnati (6.6%) and Oklahoma City (7.6%) the lowest.-The weighted average median value across all tracked properties was $365,294, spanning a range from $133,000 in Memphis to $620,000 in Miami.The data covers the same five-month period that began immediately following the January 20, 2026 executive order titled “Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers,” which directed federal agencies to restrict financing support for large institutional investors in the single-family market. The order did not prohibit institutional buying or require existing portfolio sales.“What the data shows is not consolidation, it’s fragmentation,” said the iBuyer.com Market Insights Team. “In most of the 25 markets we tracked , the largest single corporate buyer holds under 200 properties. Several markets have more distinct corporate entities than corporate-owned properties, meaning the average corporate owner holds less than one property in the dataset. The institutional housing story is really a story about tens of thousands of small and mid-sized operators, not a handful of mega-landlords.”Corporate ownership rates varied significantly by market. New Orleans led all 25 metros at 53.1%, followed by Atlanta at 52.8% and Virginia Beach at 52.7%. At the lower end, Las Vegas recorded 28.3%, Austin 26.8%. Markets in the Southeast and mid-South posted the highest corporate rates, while Sun Belt growth markets with newer housing stock and higher median values tended to run lower.The data also identifies a geographic split in the investor landscape. Affordable Midwest and mid-South markets, including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and Kansas City, posted the highest cash rates and the oldest housing stock, with pre-1970 inventory exceeding 40% of tracked properties in most cases. Sun Belt markets including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami showed more institutional platform activity from operators including Opendoor and Tricon, newer suburban product, and medians ranging from $298,000 to $620,000.The full national report and all 25 individual market reports are available at https://ibuyer.com/blog/us-investor-market-report/

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