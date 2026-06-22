Howard County Department of Public Works to Begin Chip Seal Patching on County Roads

Howard County Department of Public Works (DPW) roadway maintenance crews are expected to begin chip seal patching operations on county roads on or about Monday, June 22nd. The maintenance process involves applying a liquid asphalt emulsion to the roadway surface, covering it with fine stone, and compacting the material with rubber-tired rollers to create a durable driving surface. Once the stone has bonded to the asphalt emulsion, crews will sweep away any loose stone and repaint roadway lane markings.

This work will be completed between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. No roads will be closed, but flagging operations will be used as needed. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

County roads to be addressed by chip seal patching will include:

Linthicum Road (From Howard Road to Triadelphia Road)

Harris Farm Lane (From Ten Oaks Road to dead end)

Carroll Mill Road (From Triadelphia Road to Folly Quarter Road)

Carroll Mill Road (From Folly Quarter Road to dead end)

Scott Wheeler Drive (From Sandhill Road to Training Center Complex)

Daisy Road (From Route 144 to Jennings Chapel Road)

Woodbine Morgan Road (From Morgan Station Road to Woodbine Road)

Florence Road (From Mullinix Mill Road to Long Corner Road)

Florence Road (From Route 94 to St. Michaels Road)

Florence Road (From Route 94 to Jennings Chapel Road)

Cabin Run (From Route 94 to dead end)

Signs will be posted to alert motorists and cyclists of the project and to urge caution when traveling through the project area as loose gravel and unmarked pavement can be expected until the work is complete.

While the County and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, drivers are reminded to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Please slow down and don’t follow too closely when traveling through a work zone. Remember, work zone safety is in your hands.

For questions or concerns about this maintenance project, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.