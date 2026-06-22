Road Freight Transport Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Road Freight Transport Market Report 2026_Segments Road Freight Transport Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Road Freight Transport Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Road Freight Transport Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Road Freight Transport market to surpass $744 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Truck Transport market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,297 billion by 2030, with Road Freight Transport to represent around 23% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $12,477 billion by 2030, the Road Freight Transport market is estimated to account for nearly 6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Road Freight Transport Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the road freight transport market in 2030, valued at $276 billion. The market is expected to grow from $209 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of e-commerce and retail distribution networks across China, India, and Southeast Asia, increasing industrial and manufacturing output, rising investments in highway and logistics infrastructure development, growing demand for time-sensitive cargo transportation, and the expansion of regional trade corridors that support cross-border freight movement across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Road Freight Transport Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the road freight transport market in 2030, valued at $186 billion. The market is expected to grow from $144 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the strong presence of organized logistics and trucking companies, increasing demand for last-mile and same-day delivery services, rising freight movement from the construction, retail, and manufacturing sectors, growing adoption of digital fleet management and route optimization technologies, and continuous investments in warehouse expansion and transportation infrastructure modernization across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Road Freight Transport Market In 2030?

The road freight transport market is segmented by type of carrier into full truckload and less-than-truckload. The full truckload market will be the largest segment of the road freight transport market segmented by type of carrier, accounting for 60% or $450 billion of the total in 2030. The full truckload market will be supported by the increasing demand for bulk transportation of industrial and consumer goods, rising preference for faster and direct shipment services with lower handling risks, strong growth in long-haul freight transportation activities, expanding retail and e-commerce supply chains requiring dedicated truck capacity, and increasing utilization of telematics and fleet tracking systems to improve operational efficiency and delivery reliability.

The road freight transport market is segmented by vehicle type into light commercial vehicle, medium commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle.

The road freight transport market is segmented by operation into domestic and international.

The road freight transport market is segmented by end-user into agriculture, fishing and forestry, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining and quarrying, wholesale and retail trade, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Road Freight Transport Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the road freight transport market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Road Freight Transport Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global road freight transport market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate expansion of e-commerce and last-mile delivery networks, strengthen industrialization and cross-border trade activities, and improve transportation efficiency through adoption of digital logistics platforms and smart fleet management technologies.

Rapid Expansion of E-Commerce And Last-Mile Delivery Networks - The rapid expansion of e-commerce and last-mile delivery networks is expected to become a key growth driver for the road freight transport market by 2030. The increasing volume of online retail transactions is significantly raising demand for fast and reliable freight transportation services across urban and regional distribution channels. Logistics providers are expanding transportation fleets and distribution capabilities to support same-day and next-day delivery requirements. Growing consumer expectations for shorter delivery timelines are further encouraging investments in flexible freight operations and route optimization systems. This transformation in retail and delivery ecosystems is reinforcing sustained market expansion. As a result, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and last-mile delivery networks is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Industrialization And Cross-Border Trade Activities - The increasing industrialization and cross-border trade activities are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the road freight transport market by 2030. Rapid growth in manufacturing, construction, and industrial production is generating higher demand for efficient cargo transportation between production facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. Expanding regional trade agreements and international supply chain integration are further accelerating freight movement across borders. Freight operators are therefore increasing transportation capacity and logistics coordination to support rising commercial trade volumes. Consequently, the increasing industrialization and cross-border trade activities are projected to contribute around 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Adoption Of Digital Logistics And Smart Fleet Technologies - The adoption of digital logistics and smart fleet technologies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the road freight transport market by 2030. Transportation companies are increasingly implementing telematics, GPS-based fleet monitoring, predictive maintenance systems, and AI-enabled route optimization platforms to improve operational efficiency and reduce transportation costs. Digital freight management solutions are enhancing shipment visibility, fuel efficiency, and delivery accuracy across logistics operations. Additionally, the growing use of automated documentation and real-time cargo tracking systems is strengthening supply chain coordination and customer service capabilities. As logistics digitalization accelerates globally, transportation productivity and fleet utilization rates are expected to improve steadily. Therefore, the adoption of digital logistics and smart fleet technologies is projected to contribute approximately 1.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Road Freight Transport Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the full truckload market and less-than-truckload market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $165 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising freight transportation demand from expanding industrial and retail sectors, increasing penetration of organized logistics services, growing preference for cost-efficient cargo movement solutions, and continuous advancements in fleet connectivity and transportation management technologies. This momentum reflects the logistics industry’s focus on improving delivery efficiency, strengthening supply chain resilience, and enhancing freight capacity utilization, accelerating growth across the global road freight transportation ecosystem.

The full truckload market is projected to grow by $96 billion and the less-than-truckload market by $69 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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