Ecomedes and WAP Sustainability, Now Part of SLR Consulting, Announce Partnership to Streamline Sustainability Data

WAP | Part of SLR + ecomedes

The combined offering provides an integrated workflow from sustainability data management and green building compliance to market-ready product specifications.

We are thrilled to partner with ecomedes to leverage the data in the OpenEPD Database as the source of truth for EPD information” — William Paddock, CEO, WAP Sustainability, Part of SLR Consulting

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecomedes, the sustainability data platform trusted by specifiers and building product manufacturers around the world, today announced a formal partnership with WAP Sustainability, a leading sustainability consulting and technical services firm recently acquired by SLR Consulting. The partnership delivers a streamlined, end-to-end solution for building product manufacturers seeking to organize their sustainability data, meet green building compliance requirements, and reach the specifiers who make purchasing decisions.

Together, ecomedes and WAP Sustainability address two connected challenges manufacturers face: the internal work of structuring and validating product sustainability data to meet evolving standards like LEED, WELL, and Living Building Challenge, and ensuring that data is accessible to designers and specifiers making purchasing decisions. The combined workflow eliminates duplication, reduces friction, and can significantly reduce the time and burden manufacturers spend managing disconnected data and specifications.

Through this collaboration, ecomedes will integrate directly with WAP Sustainability’s OpenEPD Database, enabling manufacturers’ Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) information to flow seamlessly into the ecomedes platform in a structured digital format.

Rather than relying on manually entered product information or static PDF extraction, ecomedes users will gain access to accurate, manufacturer-reported EPD data sourced directly from manufacturer-created digital OpenEPDs. This integration helps ensure that product sustainability information displayed within ecomedes remains current, transparent, and aligned with the original published EPD.

The OpenEPD Database serves as an open and centralized digital repository of structured EPD data, allowing platforms like ecomedes to access standardized environmental information at scale. By connecting directly to this source, ecomedes can provide architects, designers, contractors, and procurement teams with more reliable embodied carbon and sustainability data for product evaluation and specification workflows.

This partnership represents an important step toward a more connected digital ecosystem for environmental product data — reducing duplication, minimizing interpretation errors, and improving consistency across the construction industry’s growing network of sustainability tools and platforms.

Paul Shahriari, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer at ecomedes, said, "Manufacturers have been navigating two parallel workstreams for years: getting their sustainability data right on the back end and getting it in front of specifiers on the front end. WAP Sustainability has long been the gold standard for the technical work, and ecomedes is where that work shows up for the people making specification decisions. Bringing these together as a unified offering means manufacturers stop duplicating effort and start seeing returns on their sustainability investments faster. With LEED v5 raising the bar on product documentation and embodied carbon, the timing couldn't be more critical."

William Paddock, CEO of WAP Sustainability, part of SLR Consulting, added, “WAP feels it is critical that EPD data that is being shared across the ecosystem is accurate and reflective of the certified document. This has been a pain point for manufacturers, green building certifications, and EPD users. We are thrilled to partner with ecomedes to leverage the data in the OpenEPD Database as the source of truth for EPD information.”

Partnership Details

Manufacturers need confidence that their sustainability data is being represented accurately across the market. Through the partnership between WAP Sustainability’s OpenEPD Database and ecomedes, manufacturers can publish structured, manufacturer-reported EPD data directly into ecomedes through API connectivity — reducing manual entry, minimizing interpretation errors, and helping ensure product information remains aligned with the original published EPD.

By leveraging OpenEPD as the digital source of truth, manufacturers gain a more scalable and reliable way to manage how their environmental data is distributed, accessed, and used within specification and procurement workflows.



About ecomedes

Ecomedes is a cloud-based platform that simplifies the discovery and evaluation of sustainable building products. By aggregating and standardizing environmental data across thousands of manufacturers, ecomedes gives architects, designers, and specifiers instant access to the verified product information they need to make faster, more informed decisions and meet project sustainability requirements, from LEED and WELL to Living Future and beyond. No tab-switching, no dead ends, no guesswork. Always check ecomedes.

About WAP Sustainability / SLR Consulting

WAP Sustainability, now part of SLR Consulting, is a sustainability consulting, technical services, and ESG data solutions firm with a strong focus on product sustainability. Founded in 2009 and based in Nashville, TN, WAP specializes in life cycle assessment (LCA), Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), carbon accounting, ESG advisory services, and sustainability compliance solutions. WAP Sustainability supports organizations across the building products, packaging, textiles, electronics, and consumer goods sectors with practical, data-driven solutions that help companies meet evolving market and regulatory expectations.

SLR Consulting is a global consulting firm delivering advisory, environmental, and engineering services to help clients achieve their sustainability goals. Through its integrated consulting and technology approach, SLR supports organizations across a wide range of industries with measurable, technology-enabled sustainability solutions.

ecomedes Media Contact

Kaitlin Hawthorne

Marketing Specialist

Kaitlin@ecomedes.com

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