BioTech Funding Portal Launches Regulation Crowdfunding Platform Built Exclusively for Life Science Companies

SEC-registered, FINRA-member platform expands capital access for life science innovators

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioTech Social Inc. (BSI) today announced the launch of BioTech Funding Portal, an SEC-registered funding portal and FINRA member built exclusively for life science companies seeking to raise capital through Regulation Crowdfunding.The launch coincides with the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, where biotech leaders from around the world are gathering to advance partnerships, financing strategies, and commercialization pathways for the next generation of medical and scientific innovation.BioTech Funding Portal was created to address the unique financing challenges faced by companies developing regulated products and technologies in biotech, pharmaceuticals, advanced therapeutics, medical devices, veterinary science, diagnostics, and other life science ventures whose products may require FDA, USDA, and, where applicable, EPA review.“The most important advances in science are often driven by patients, families, clinicians, researchers, and advocates who understand the urgency of unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Neva West, CEO and Co-Founder of BioTech Social Inc. “Yet these communities have historically had limited access to private-market investment opportunities. BioTech Funding Portal was created to help life science companies communicate their science clearly, meet the requirements of Regulation Crowdfunding, and help communities engage with regulated life science ventures in a responsible, compliant manner.”“Our long-term vision is to help companies that might otherwise be overlooked by traditional funding sources move closer to important clinical and regulatory milestones, particularly in rare diseases and other areas of significant unmet need.”Dr. West brings more than two decades of pharmaceutical industry, scientific, medical communications, and patient advocacy experience to the company. She previously served in global medical leadership roles at Biogen, earned a PhD in neuroscience, and completed postdoctoral fellowships at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Lurie Children’s Hospital.Under Regulation Crowdfunding, eligible companies may raise up to $5 million in a 12-month period from a broad investor base that can include both accredited and non-accredited investors. BioTech Funding Portal brings that capital formation pathway to the life sciences sector, where companies often face long development timelines, complex disclosure needs, specialized investor education requirements, and funding gaps between early scientific promise and traditional institutional financing.(Note investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of your entire investment.)BioTech Funding Portal is designed to help patient advocacy groups, scientific societies, disease foundations, clinicians, researchers, and other mission-aligned communities engage with life science companies in a responsible, compliant manner. By supporting clear communication and disciplined disclosure, the platform helps communities learn about regulated life science ventures while helping issuers translate complex scientific programs into plain-English investor materials.“Regulation Crowdfunding opens a new pathway for private companies to raise capital, and life science companies have unique regulatory, scientific, and community needs,” said Brian P. Christie, Chair and Co-Founder of BioTech Social Inc. “Our goal is to help more life science companies cross the ‘valley of death’ between early scientific promise and traditional institutional financing by mobilizing communities that are motivated by their mission.”Christie is a serial entrepreneur, crowdfunding advocate, and capital formation strategist who serves as Vice Chair & Past President of the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA), the national trade association for the regulated investment crowdfunding industry. He brings experience in fintech, digital communities, and start-up capital formation to the company’s mission.Life science companies interested in raising capital can learn more, and prospective investors interested in life science innovation can create an investor account, at www.biotech.fund About BioTech Social Inc.BioTech Social Inc. develops financing tools that expand access to capital for biotech, med-tech, pharma-tech, diagnostic, digital health, and other life science companies. BSI is the parent company of BioTech Funding Portal, an SEC-registered funding portal and member of FINRA, FPRD #334156.About BioTech Funding PortalBioTech Funding Portal is an SEC-registered funding portal and FINRA member focused exclusively on life science companies raising capital under Regulation Crowdfunding. The platform supports companies operating in regulated, science-driven markets and offers accredited and non-accredited investors opportunities in life science companies under Regulation Crowdfunding.Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of your entire investment. Past performance does not guarantee any future results. The contents of this material do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy any security. Neither BioTech Funding Portal LLC nor its affiliates provide tax, accounting, legal, investment or regulatory advice.Securities DisclaimerThis press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any securities offering made through BioTech Funding Portal will be conducted only pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding and the applicable offering materials filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investing in private companies involves risk, including the possible loss of principal, illiquidity, dilution, and lack of dividends.Media Contact:

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