DHSS completes FY 2026 transfers of medical and adult-use marijuana funds

For Immediate Release:

June 18, 2026 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has fulfilled its constitutionally required responsibility to transfer funds generated by Missouri’s medical and adult-use marijuana programs for Fiscal Year 2026, as authorized by the General Assembly, to the agencies outlined in Article XIV, Section 1 and Section 2, of the Missouri Constitution. Medical Marijuana Transfer: Missourians voted in November 2018 to create Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. The law included a provision requiring that fees and taxes generated by Missouri’s medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, be transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) for health and care services for military veterans. DHSS transferred $13,000,000 to MVC from medical marijuana funds in Fiscal Year 2026. DHSS has transferred a total of $65,978,820 to MVC to date. Adult-Use Transfer: In November 2022, Missouri voters approved another constitutional amendment, which modified Article XIV, Section 1, and created Article XIV, Section 2. The law included provisions requiring that fees and taxes generated by the adult-use marijuana program, less operational expenses, be transferred to the following beneficiary agencies: Missouri Veterans Commission : to be used exclusively for health care and other services for military veterans and their dependent families

: to be used exclusively for health care and other services for military veterans and their dependent families Missouri State Public Defender : to be used solely for legal assistance for low-income Missourians

: to be used solely for legal assistance for low-income Missourians DHSS: to operate a grant program for subrecipients to increase access to evidence-based, low-barrier drug addiction treatment, prioritizing medically proven treatment and overdose prevention and reversal methods and public or private treatment options with an emphasis on reintegrating recipients into their local communities, to support overdose prevention education, and to support job placement, housing, and counseling for those with substance use disorders. DHSS transferred $19,629,271 to each of the beneficiary agencies of adult-use marijuana funds in Fiscal Year 2026, bringing the total amount of adult-use marijuana funds transferred during Fiscal Year 2026 to $58,887,813 and the total amount of adult-use marijuana funds transferred to date to $128,613,859.

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