Fazzini debuts in Ascona

Fazzini debuts in Ascona: its first swiss address dedicated to the art of italian living

MILAN, ITALY, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian excellence in home couture arrives on the shores of Lake Maggiore. Fazzini, a benchmark brand in the world of premium home linens and textile accessories, has opened its first store in Switzerland, choosing Ascona-one of the most charming destinations in the Canton of Ticino-to mark a new chapter in its international expansion.

Located at Via Beato P. Berno 15, just a short walk from the picturesque Piazza San Pietro, the new boutique blends seamlessly into the elegant character of the lakeside town. Featuring five bright display windows, the store unfolds across a single floor and welcomes visitors into a space designed to showcase the brand's collections at their best: bed linens, towels and textile accessories that embody the Italian manufacturing tradition through a contemporary vision with a strong focus on sustainability.

Designed by Fazzini's in-house creative team, the concept draws inspiration from the aesthetic language of the brand's flagship stores, reinterpreting it in a refined and welcoming way. Collections dedicated to the bedroom and table setting come to life within a sophisticated environment, where Made in Italy artisanal savoir-faire meets clean, contemporary design. Full-height display units with golden bronze finishes highlight the rich colour palette of the collections, creating an immersive journey that celebrates the quality of the materials and meticulous attention to detail. The result is a harmonious balance between timeless elegance and contemporary sensibility, a hallmark of the brand.

The new store will also feature creations from Fazzini Atelier, the line that represents the highest expression of the company's textile expertise. This collection places the pleasure of fine linens back at centre stage, reinterpreting tradition through a modern and sophisticated lens. Premium materials take the spotlight, including "Pelle d'Angelo" cotton percale, 300TC and 600TC cotton sateen, luxurious 1000TC sateen, as well as pure silk, linen and carefully selected cotton. These fabrics are transformed into bed collections distinguished by refined craftsmanship, yarn-dyed jacquards and elegant hemstitch details, reflecting a manufacturing culture that continues to stand out for its quality and innovation.

"This represents a significant milestone for our company," comments Marco Fazzini. "The opening in Ascona is a further incentive to continue our international growth journey, bringing the excellence of Made in Italy to an ever-wider audience. Our passion for textiles and our constant search for new inspirations guide us every day in developing collections that combine quality, innovation and attention to detail. The results achieved over the past year provide a solid foundation from which to look confidently toward future opportunities."

The opening in Ascona marks the first step in a broader retail development plan for Switzerland, a market where the brand is already present through Manor department stores. Today, Fazzini operates more than twelve mono-brand stores in Italy, a network of over 750 retail partners, and an ever-evolving distribution strategy. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its international presence and promoting, through every new opening, an authentic and contemporary vision of Italian living.



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