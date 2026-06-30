Redstone Foods Celebrates 60 Years as a Family-Owned Candy Distributor

Redstone celebrates 60 Years in the Candy Business!

Redstone Foods celebrates 60 years with a new anniversary logo, interactive history timeline, and company-wide event honoring three generations.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three generations of the Rothstein family mark six decades in the candy business with a new commemorative logo, an interactive history timeline at redstonefoods.com , and a company-wide celebration at the Carrollton, Texas, headquarters.CARROLLTON, Texas (date). Redstone Foods, the family-owned distributor of candy, snacks, and craft glass bottle soda known as America's Favorite Candy Distributor, is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026. What began in 1966 with Herman and Helen Rothstein selling candy out of their car has grown into one of the largest candy distributors in the United States, now run by the third generation of the same family.The Redstone story starts with one car trunk and a lot of hard work. In 1970, Herman brought his young son Stan into the business, sending him out to sell candy to local customers. Stan fell for the candy world and eventually took over from his father, growing the catalog and bringing products to the region that no one else carried. Redstone was the first distributor to introduce Swiss chocolates, Almond Roca, and Haribo gummies to the Southwest. Today Stan remains President alongside his wife, Marilyn, and his three sons, Josh, Neal, and Daniel Rothstein, all serve as Vice Presidents, carrying the family business into its third generation.To mark the milestone, Redstone has refreshed its branding with a commemorative 60-year anniversary logo and launched an interactive timeline at redstonefoods.com . The timeline lets customers and candy fans trace the full arc of the family business, six decades from its founding in 1966 to the third generation running the floor today.Six decades in, the qualities that earned Redstone its reputation have not changed. The company carries more than 6,000 candy and specialty food items and over 500 craft glass bottle sodas, a single trusted source for both nostalgic favorites and the products going viral right now. That selection reaches the full range of the retail map, from independent candy stores, soda shops, and convenience stores to medium and large retailers, including several chains that operate more than 100 locations.Redstone pairs that reach with hands-on service: orders double-checked and often shipped within 48 hours, free cold-pack shipping to protect chocolate in summer heat, and a team that helps retailers plan their shelves and stay ahead of trends. The company secured the trademark for America's Favorite Candy Distributor in 2024, a title the family works to earn through service.The celebration is also on full display at the company's 160,000-square-foot distribution center in Carrollton, Texas. The 150 employees who keep the warehouse running, joined by seasonal workers during peak candy seasons, are marking the year together. A large 60th-anniversary banner now hangs across the warehouse floor, and employees are commemorating the milestone with anniversary T-shirts and custom drink coasters that pair candy with Redstone's craft soda selection."Sixty years ago my parents were selling candy out of the back of a car, and today my sons are running this company with me. That is the part I am proudest of," said Stan Rothstein, President of Redstone Foods. "We have always believed that when our customers succeed, we succeed. Six decades later, that is still the whole job.""Candy moves faster than it ever has, especially with how quickly things take off on TikTok," said Josh Rothstein, Vice President at Redstone Foods. "Our job is to spot what is coming and have it on the shelf before our customers even ask. Sixty years in, we are more excited about that than ever."About Redstone FoodsFounded in 1966 and based in Carrollton, Texas, Redstone Foods is a third-generation, family-owned distributor of candy, snacks, and craft glass bottle soda. With a selection of more than 6,000 confectionery and specialty items and over 500 craft sodas, Redstone supplies candy stores, soda shops, convenience stores, gift shops, and specialty retailers across the United States and internationally. Known as America's Favorite Candy Distributor, the company pairs one of the broadest selections in the industry with the trend knowledge and personal service that come from six decades in the candy business. Learn more at redstonefoods.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.