Endeavor Communications and Noise Media Group Launch Strategic Partnership to Help Brands in the AI Search Era

New collaboration combines public relations, digital advertising, and GEO to help brands appear, rank, and resonate across AI-powered discovery platforms

NEW YORK & LONDON , NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endeavor Communications, a boutique public relations firm specializing in media relations, thought leadership, corporate positioning, and brand visibility, today announced a strategic partnership with Noise Media Group, a London-based digital advertising and performance marketing agency, to help companies adapt to the next major shift in brand discovery: Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).The partnership brings together Endeavor Communications’ expertise in earned media, messaging, executive positioning, and credibility-building with Noise Media Group’s capabilities in paid media, search, audience targeting, digital strategy, and AI-driven marketing. Together, the firms will offer brands an integrated approach to improving visibility across both traditional search engines and emerging AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, and other generative search environments.The partnership will also leverage Noise Media Group’s proprietary AI visibility platform, vudo.ai, which helps brands monitor how they appear across generative AI platforms, track competitive visibility, and identify opportunities to improve how they are represented in AI-generated search results.As consumers, investors, journalists, and business decision-makers increasingly turn to AI tools for research and recommendations, brands can no longer rely solely on conventional SEO, paid search, or media coverage alone. GEO focuses on helping companies become more visible, cited, and trusted within AI-generated answers by strengthening the digital signals that large language models and generative search platforms use to understand authority, relevance, and credibility.“AI is changing how people discover brands in the same way Google did a generation ago,” said Matthew Yemma, founder of Endeavor Communications. “For years, companies invested in SEO to appear on the first page of search results. Now, the question is whether they show up at all when customers, investors, reporters, and partners ask AI platforms for recommendations or context. This partnership is designed to help brands build the authority, visibility, and content ecosystem needed to compete in that new environment.”Through the partnership, Endeavor Communications and Noise Media Group will help clients develop and execute GEO-focused strategies that may include executive thought leadership, authoritative content development, earned media campaigns, digital advertising, search optimization, brand messaging, AI visibility audits, and content strategies designed to improve how brands are understood across both traditional and generative discovery channels.The collaboration is particularly focused on companies in sectors where trust, expertise, and discoverability are critical, including technology, financial services, real estate, legal services, climate, B2B services, and emerging industries.“Generative AI is quickly becoming a discovery layer for the internet,” said Joseph Levi, Co-Founder and CEO of Noise Media Group. “Through vudo.ai, we’re helping brands understand where they stand across AI platforms today. By partnering with Endeavor Communications, we can pair that intelligence with the earned, owned, and paid visibility strategies needed to improve how brands show up tomorrow.”The new partnership reflects a broader shift in the communications and marketing industries. As AI-generated answers increasingly summarize information from across the web, brands must invest in credible third-party validation, consistent messaging, high-quality content, and a broader digital footprint. Earned media, once viewed primarily as a reputation tool, is becoming an increasingly important part of how brands signal authority to both human audiences and AI-powered systems.“GEO sits at the intersection of PR, SEO, content, and digital advertising,” Yemma added. “The brands that win in this environment will be the ones that are credible, consistently visible, and clearly understood across the entire information ecosystem. That requires more than one tactic. It requires an integrated strategy.”The partnership is effective immediately, with Endeavor Communications and Noise Media Group now offering joint GEO strategy, visibility audits, content development, media relations, and digital campaign services to current and prospective clients.About Endeavor CommunicationsEndeavor Communications is a boutique public relations and strategic communications firm that helps companies build visibility, credibility, and market authority through media relations, thought leadership, messaging, content development, and brand positioning. The firm works with clients across sectors including commercial real estate, legal services, financial services, climate, technology, crypto, and emerging industries.About Noise Media GroupNoise Media Group is a London-based digital advertising and performance marketing agency helping brands grow through paid media, search, digital strategy, creative campaigns, and data-driven marketing. The agency works with companies seeking to improve visibility, customer acquisition, and digital performance across competitive markets.Media Contact:Matthew YemmaEndeavor Communicationsmatthew@endeavorcomms.net

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