Flexe Brings Spot Warehousing Index to Reuters Supply Chain USA 2026 Amid Growing ‘Warehousing Stagflation’

As vacancy rises for 16 quarters while lease rates climb 22%, Flexe's proprietary benchmark gives supply chain leaders the market intelligence to respond

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexe, the pioneer of Flexible Warehousing Infrastructure , today announced it will present the Spot Warehousing Index at Reuters Supply Chain USA 2026 (June 23-24, Chicago), offering supply chain executives a new data-driven view into spot market warehousing conditions across the U.S. and Canada. Karl Siebrecht, Co-founder and CEO of Flexe, will present "The Elastic Supply Chain: Moving from Fixed Constraints to Agile Capacity" at the event, sharing how enterprises can use spot warehousing data to build more resilient and responsive supply chains.Flexe's latest market insights reveals a counterintuitive dynamic in U.S. and Canadian warehousing: vacancy has risen for 16 consecutive quarters since Q2 2022, while lease rates have simultaneously climbed 22% over the same period-- a condition Flexe's analysts describe as "Warehousing Stagflation." Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) sentiment data reinforces the picture: Warehousing Costs in the index have not entered contraction territory in at least four years.1"In freight, shippers have spot-rate benchmarks that tell them how much to lock in on contract versus buy on the spot market. In warehousing, they've been flying blind,” said Siebrecht. “The Spot Warehousing Index is the number that's been missing: real transaction data that lets leaders right-size between a fixed base of warehousing capacity and a flexible spot layer."About the Spot Warehousing IndexThe Spot Warehousing Index is a proprietary benchmark tracking supply and demand signals in the flexible warehousing market, giving enterprise shippers, 3PLs, and logistics leaders data-driven visibility into on-demand warehousing rates. Built on a decade of proprietary bid data and third-party indices, the Spot Warehousing Index reflects real transaction rates in the spot warehousing market -- not static asking rents or contract-lease averages.The latest Spot Warehousing Index data and Market Insights Report are publicly available at discover.flexe.com/market-insights/report.Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) May, 2026About FlexeAbout Flexe: Flexe is the pioneer of Flexible Warehousing Infrastructure, providing the data intelligence and network scale enterprises need to transform fixed real estate liabilities into variable, strategic assets. Through its proprietary Spot Warehousing Index and the Flexe Discover platform, Flexe provides a centralized gateway to 800+ warehouse operators and 3,000+ locations across the U.S. and Canada.Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seattle, Flexe combines deep logistics expertise with enterprise-grade technology to deliver inventory storage and distribution solutions to Fortune 500 enterprises. Learn more at www.flexe.com Flexe is a registered trademark of Flexe, Inc.

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