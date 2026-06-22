Dream Day Foundation Releases 'Hope' (Amal) Soundtrack by Syrian Refugee Children in Za’atari on World Refugee Day

Syrian girl in Za'atri playing the Oud

Dream Day Foundation’s music program for Syrian Children in the Za'tari refugee camp releases HOPE soundtrack, shows healing & transformative power of music

Supporting this music program for Syrian youth in Zaatari is an investment in Syria’s future as it recovers from 14 years of conflict. These youth can help rebuild Syria with their new skills & talent” — Todd Krim

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global community marked World Refugee Day on June 20th, Dream Day Foundation released a first-of-its kind soundtrack, titled “Amal” ( hope in Arabic), by Syrian children in Jordan’s Za’atari refugee camp.The soundtrack is the culmination of more than two and half years of musical programming in the Za’atari refugee camp led by Dream Day Foundation in close collaboration with Questscope and Playing for Change Foundation. Dedicated to funding and supporting music and the arts for refugees globally, Dream Day’s leadership believes in the transformative and healing power of music and the arts, particularly in conflict and forced displacement settings. This project is the first formal music program in the Za’atari camp.“Listening to Hope gave me goosebumps. It was a powerful reminder of how human potential can be nurtured and allowed to flourish, even in the most difficult environments — especially when the global community gives children and youth the chance to learn, create, and thrive,” noted Todd Krim, founder of Dream Day Foundation.Maen Rayyan, Questscope Jordan’s director added: “Through our partnership with the Dream Day Foundation and the Playing For Change Foundation, music has become much more than an educational activity—it has become a source of healing, self-expression, and hope.”The Za’atari camp, located around 15 km from the border with Syria, is now home to 51,000 Syrian refugees, with over half of the population under the age of 18 years. While the camp’s population has decreased from 85,000 Syrians prior to the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 to 51,000 today due to Syrians returning to their country, most refugees residing in the camp are still in dire need of support , from basic humanitarian services to development programming in education, sports, and music, among others. Further, the dwindling of donor support globally, particularly for development programming, is impacting the harsh reality for Syrians in the camp everyday.Dream Day Foundation's Music for Refugees program kicked off in September 2023 with British singer and artist Ellie Goulding. The program grew from 30 to 250 Syrian children and more than eight music teachers from the Za’atari camp.Rayyan added that for many children and youth in the Za’atari refugee camp “music offers a powerful way to share their stories, express their identities, and imagine new possibilities for the future. It reminds us that even in the face of displacement and uncertainty, creativity can inspire resilience, foster connection, and open pathways to opportunity.”Khaled, a 17 year old Syrian resident of the Zaatari camp, noted how learning how to play the Oud has helped him “improve himself and participate in something new.” “He added “I learned a lot about the basics of music in a fun and clear way.” Similarly, Yumna, a 14 year old learning the guitar noted that in addition to learning the basics in music this experience, “ helped me a lot psychologically, allowing me to express myself better.”Heba, another young lady enrolled in the music program for Oud, noted that this experience has helped her “overcome stress and shyness,” describing her musical journey as one of the most "beautiful experiences she’s lived.”As the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, highlights “Solidarity with Refugees” as a principal theme on World Refugee Day, there is no better way to act on these words than listen to this beautiful soundtrack, be inspired, and help continue and expand this program.“Supporting this musical program for Syrian children in Zaatari is also an investment in Syria’s future as it recovers from more than 14 years of conflict. These musicians want to go back and for most of them, to meet their homeland for the first time when they are able to. We are proud to be a modest part of their journey,” added Krim. You can listen to Amal (hope) on Spotify and visit www.dreamday.org to support the project.

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