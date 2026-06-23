PatentSolve Launches Full-Workflow AI Patent Prosecution Platform for Patent Attorneys and Agents

PatentSolve, the full-workflow AI patent prosecution platform — attorneys review and sign every filing. 30-day free trial at patentsolve.com. PatentSolve surfaces examiner allowance rates, appeal behavior, and prosecution-history trends before you respond to an office action. PatentSolve maps every USPTO rejection in an office action to the affected claims and flags the reference to distinguish.

Solo practitioners and boutique firms can start a 30-day free trial with no credit card and evaluate PatentSolve on real prosecution work before committing.

Patent prosecution software has to earn trust on real matters — not in a demo and not in a few days. We give attorneys a full 30 days, no credit card, to run a real one through.” — Kerry Fitzgerald, Co Founder of PatentSolve

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatentSolve today announced its full-workflow AI patent prosecution platform for patent attorneys and agents, built to make patent prosecution simpler, faster, and more trustworthy from the first matter.Most legal AI makes attorneys learn the tool before it earns its keep. PatentSolve is built to be obvious from the first click: paste an office action, and the platform maps every rejection, pulls the examiner’s history, and drafts a response for the attorney to review and sign. Practitioners are working a real matter in minutes — not hunting through menus.The 30-day free trial reflects how prosecution actually works. Real patent matters run on real deadlines, and a live office action does not appear on command. A full month gives attorneys enough runway for a deadline-driven matter to land while they evaluate the platform — the only test that counts. There is no credit card, no sales call, no procurement cycle, and no setup delay.PatentSolve brings core prosecution work into one attorney-led workflow: invention disclosure intake, prior-art search, patentability review, claim drafting, specification drafting, filing-package readiness, office-action analysis, examiner intelligence , AI-drafted responses, patent proofreading, citation verification, and 37 CFR 1.121-compliant Word export.“Patent prosecution software has to earn trust on real matters,” said Kerry Fitzgerald, Co-Founder of PatentSolve. “That takes more than a demo and more than a few days. We give attorneys a full 30 days with no credit card because the only proof that matters is running a real matter through the workflow. Once they do, the platform speaks for itself.”PatentSolve is purpose-built for the work patent practitioners do every day: evaluating disclosures, preparing applications, responding to USPTO rejections, checking claim and specification issues, understanding examiner behavior, and exporting work product for attorney review. It is not a generic AI writing tool. It is built around prosecution logic, source-grounded review, and practitioner control.PatentSolve’s Pro plan is priced at $250 per month when billed annually.KEY PATENTSOLVE CAPABILITIES INCLUDE:• Full prosecution workflow from disclosure intake through filing-package readiness and office-action response• 30-day free trial with no credit card required• Self-serve onboarding built for solo practitioners and boutique firms• Office-action parsing and rejection mapping for USPTO rejections under §§ 101, 102, 103, 112, double patenting, and related prosecution issues• Examiner intelligence, including allowance rates, interview signals, rejection persistence, appeal behavior, and prosecution-history trends• AI-drafted office-action responses with claim amendments in 37 CFR 1.121 format• Citation verification against source documents, with unverifiable citations flagged for attorney review• Patent proofreading for antecedent basis, dependencies, numbering, formal issues, transition phrases, reference numerals, and specification consistency• Word export for attorney review and filing preparation• Secure handling of patent data, including encryption in transit and at rest and no use of customer patent data for AI model trainingPatentSolve is built for attorney judgment, not attorney replacement. Practitioners remain responsible for strategy, review, and all final work product submitted to the USPTO.The 30-day free trial is available at PatentSolve.com.ABOUT PATENTSOLVEPatentSolve is an AI-powered patent prosecution platform from Patent Solve LLC, based in Franklin, Tennessee. PatentSolve helps patent attorneys and agents analyze office actions, research examiners, draft responses, proofread patent documents, and move prosecution work from disclosure to filing-ready output with greater speed, simplicity, and confidence.

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