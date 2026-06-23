Tinyhood and Uprise Health Partner to Launch New Family Support Program for Employers

Tinyhood brings a proactive, modern approach to supporting employees through pregnancy, parenting, caregiving, and beyond

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tinyhood today announced a partnership with Uprise Health to introduce ParentHoodTM, a family support program designed to help employees and their families navigate life’s most important transitions with confidence.

By combining Uprise Health’s trusted care navigation and nurse support with Tinyhood’s highly engaging, video-based life-stage education, employers can now offer a single, integrated experience that supports employees across pregnancy, the transition into parenthood, and caregiving, driving meaningful engagement and delivering real value when families need it most.

Employees today are often overwhelmed with information yet under-supported when it comes to practical, on-demand guidance across major life transitions. Traditional benefits tend to be reactive, stepping in only after challenges arise. This new program changes that by pairing proactive education with personalized nurse and concierge support, helping employees access the right resources at the right time.

“Supporting employees and their families through life’s transitions is more important than ever, and this partnership allows us to engage members with practical, trusted support,” said Rebika Shaw, CEO of Uprise Health. “By combining our nurse-led care navigation with Tinyhood’s engaging education experience, we’re helping families feel more prepared and confident, while giving employers a meaningful way to show up for their workforce.”

Through the program, employees receive:

- Practical, expert guidance for pregnancy, parenting, and caregiving, delivered in short, easy-to-digest videos

- Personalized coaching and nurse support to answer questions and provide reassurance during key life transitions

- A simple, supportive experience that helps families get started quickly and stay engaged

Trusted concierge support and resources designed to help employees feel more confident, prepared, and supported at home and at work

Tinyhood brings proven engagement and activation to populations that historically underutilize traditional programs, while Uprise Health provides trusted clinical support and employer distribution, creating a powerful combination that helps families feel more prepared, confident, and supported.

“Companies are looking for innovative solutions to support their employees with families that they’ll actually use,” said Susan Blinn, Co-Founder of Tinyhood. “We’ve built Tinyhood to provide an engaging experience families come back to throughout their parenting journey.”

ParentHood integrates seamlessly into existing employee benefit offerings, making it easy for HR teams to deploy while delivering meaningful value across the workforce. Employers benefit from stronger engagement, improved employee experience, and a more supportive workplace for employees navigating parenting and caregiving.

The program is now available to Uprise Health employer partners nationwide.

About Tinyhood

Tinyhood is the #1 online learning platform for parents, offering expert-taught, on-demand video classes covering every stage from pregnancy through parenthood. With over 650 lessons, more than one million classes watched, and a 4.9-star rating from 60,000+ reviews, Tinyhood gives families the knowledge and confidence to navigate parenthood. Available to individuals and through employer partnerships at tinyhood.com.

For more information, visit www.tinyhood.com or contact our team at support@tinyhood.com.

About Uprise Health

Uprise Health transforms mental and behavioral healthcare through digital innovation, personalized support, and a nationwide provider network. As a trusted partner to employers and organizations, Uprise Health delivers comprehensive, whole-person care across prevention, early intervention, and ongoing support, creating a seamless and connected experience for members and the broader life contexts that shape their well-being. With more than 35 years of experience, the company expands access, improves engagement, and delivers measurable outcomes that support individuals and organizations.

For more information, visit www.uprisehealth.com or contact our Marketing team at marketing@uprisehealth.com.

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