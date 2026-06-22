One Legendary Feud, Two Remarkable Books: Author Clara Sneed Explores the Sneed-Boyce Saga Through Fact and Fiction

Clara Sneed

From the imaginative Before We Turn to Dust to the scholarly Because This Is Texas, Sneed offers two perspectives on the Sneed-Boyce feud

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For most writers, one book on the same subject is enough. For award-winning author Clara Sneed, the century-long Sneed-Boyce feud demanded two.

What began as research into a notorious family story grew first into Because This Is Texas, a meticulously researched account of one of the state's most enduring family conflicts. But Sneed had long realized that non-fiction narrative history alone could not fully capture the human side of the story. Her historical novel Before We Turn to Dust allowed her to imagine the lives and incendiary emotions behind the legendary feud.

"I originally wrote Because This Is Texas as an article, but I already knew the story deserved the deeper exploration only fiction can provide," says Sneed. "The nonfiction account allowed me to tell the facts in a straightforward, scholarly way using all the archival material—including private letters—available to me. I wanted to lay the facts out as clearly as possible because from the very start of the tragedy there had been so much rumor, innuendo, gossip and speculation. But I also wanted to get inside the minds of Lena Sneed, Beal Sneed, and Al Boyce, Jr. I wanted to imagine what this catastrophic love triangle might have been like for the people at the center of it. That's why I wrote Before We Turn to Dust. Fiction gave me the freedom to explore the emotions, relationships, experiences and consequences that narrative history alone cannot fully reveal."

Because This Is Texas presents a carefully researched account of the legendary Sneed-Boyce feud in a formal, scholarly style. In contrast, Sneed’s novel Before We Turn to Dust is an intimate exploration of the motivations, traumas, and human complexities that underlie all history, especially tragic and sensational history like the feud. Inspired by the same real-life events, the novel illuminates aspects of the story that history books often leave unexplored.

Together, the two books offer readers a rare opportunity to experience the same unforgettable story through both historical fact and fiction.

Recently, Sneed appeared on The Family Lore Podcast with host Lloyd Lochridge to discuss the Sneed-Boyce feud and the remarkable story that inspired both books. Listeners can hear the full episode and experience the story through interviews with people connected to its enduring legacy.

Click here to listen: https://bit.ly/4eSRyiJ

Readers have praised Sneed's work for bringing history vividly to life. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "This was such an awesome historical story to read. I found myself totally immersed in the world Sneed painted for the reader. I appreciated all the research and passion Sneed put into this account."

"I wanted to offer readers two different ways to experience this remarkable story," says Sneed. "Some people enjoy diving into carefully researched history, while others prefer to become immersed in a richly imagined narrative. Whether readers are looking for a factual account of one of Texas's most enduring feuds or a story that brings its people and emotions to life, I hope they'll find something meaningful in both Because This Is Texas and Before We Turn to Dust."



About the Author

Clara Sneed is an award-winning author whose work explores history, family, and the stories that shape communities and generations. Through both fiction and nonfiction, she brings forgotten narratives to life while offering readers fresh perspectives on the past.

To learn more, visit https://www.clarasneed.com/

Clara Sneed is available for interviews.

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