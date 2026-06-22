Traffic Alert: Route 712 in Carroll County to close to through traffic for pipe replacements

SALEM – Weather permitting, beginning Monday, July 6, at 8 a.m., Route 712 (Mallory Road) will be closed to through traffic in Carroll County between Route 723 (Trapper Drive) and Route 713 (Elkhorn Road) to perform five pipe replacements.

During this time, a detour will be in place using Route 712 (Malloy Road), to Route 724 (Sleepy Hollow Road), to Route 713 (Elk Horn Road). Residents will be able to access their homes during the closure but will need to follow the detour to do so.

Drivers should pay attention to signs and message boards.

Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed no later than 5 p.m., Monday, August 3.