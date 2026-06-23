Curated Vacation Properties Celebrates 10 Years of Hospitality Asset Management™

A Decade of Hospitaliy - Curated Vacation Properties

A Decade of Engineering Compounding Income for Real Estate Investors

Ten years ago we made a deliberate decision: stop managing properties and start engineering performance.” — Josh Hatter, Founder & CEO

ISLE OF PALMS & CHARLESTON, SC, SC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISLE OF PALMS & CHARLESTON, SC -- Curated Vacation Properties (CVP) today marks its tenth anniversary in business, celebrating a decade of building a vacation property company rooted in a simple but powerful belief: that real estate investors deserve better than what traditional property management has ever offered.

CVP started as most companies do -- learning the industry from the inside. Over the first several years, the team operated as investors and operators in this asset class, and people kept asking how CVP was achieving such outsized returns. When the team looked hard at what they were actually doing differently, the answer pointed to something larger than a better process. It pointed to a different model entirely.

“Ten years ago we made a deliberate decision: stop managing properties and start engineering performance. Most of this industry is built around preservation -- keep the asset functional, keep the calendar filled, keep the owner quiet. We believed that was a profound misallocation of what these assets could do. Real estate is a wealth-building instrument. When you operate it with investment-grade discipline, it compounds. When you don't, it drifts. We built CVP to close that gap -- for ourselves first, and then for every investor who has trusted us since. The fact that we now manage over a quarter billion dollars in real estate, with a waitlist of owners and a retention rate that is essentially 100%, tells us the market agrees. We are proud of what this team has built. And we are nowhere near finished," said Josh Hatter, Founder & CEO, Curated Vacation Properties

A New Model -- Not an Improvement

Traditional property management is a maintenance model. Homes are listed, cleaned, and preserved. Owners receive statements. Returns are accepted as given. CVP spent years inside that model before concluding it wasn't worth improving -- it needed to be replaced.

Hospitality Asset Management™ is what CVP built in its place. The model pulls from disciplines that traditional property management never drew on: investment-grade asset strategy, operational standards from world-class hospitality, data-driven revenue science, and full-stack marketing. The result is vacation real estate that functions as a performing investment -- producing predictable, compounding income and asset appreciation that outpaces the market.

CVP holds its portfolio to a deliberate standard: if a property cannot compete in the top 20% of its market, CVP does not take it on. Every home is chosen, not collected.

The CVP Approach

Underwrite Like seasoned real estate investors -- protecting the asset from day one, with investment-grade strategy and rigorous asset positioning.

Operate Like world-class hoteliers -- with every guest touchpoint considered, from arrival to departure, and a standard of excellence that drives 5-star results.

Optimize Like revenue strategists -- unlocking true earning power through data-driven pricing intelligence, seasonality modeling, and calendar architecture that outperforms on RevPAR and NOI.

By the Numbers -- A Decade of Proven Results

Today CVP manages over $250 million in real estate across more than 125 listings in 4 markets, hosting more than 35,000 guests per year with a team of 26 hospitality professionals. CVP holds the highest review scores in its operating areas, a client retention rate of 98%, and a client waitlist that validates the Hospitality Asset Management™ model in the most direct way possible.

CVP feels fortunate to work with exceptional real estate investors in a deeply positive industry -- and the reputation the team has built together across Isle of Palms and Charleston remains its greatest source of pride.

Looking Back. Accelerating Forward.

Ten years ago, CVP launched with a portfolio of properties and a set of convictions about how this asset class should be managed. Those convictions, refined over years of operating as investors in the market, eventually became Hospitality Asset Management™ -- a model that has since defined how CVP operates and how its owners build wealth.

As CVP marks a decade in business, the mission remains unchanged: help real estate investors engineer predictable, compounding income and asset appreciation that outpaces the market. The model is proven. The team is strong. And the work ahead is the most exciting yet.

ABOUT CURATED VACATION PROPERTIES

Curated Vacation Properties is a hospitality asset management firm headquartered in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Founded in 2016 by Josh Hatter, CVP developed the Hospitality Asset Management™ model -- an approach to vacation property performance that applies investment-grade strategy, operational excellence, revenue science, and full-stack marketing to help real estate investors engineer predictable, compounding income and asset appreciation. CVP manages over $250M in real estate across 125+ listings in 4 markets and accepts only properties capable of competing in the top 20% of their market.

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