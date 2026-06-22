UCI Paints Highlights Acrylic Enamel and Latex Enamel Paint Options for South Florida Properties

The Fort Lauderdale paint manufacturer helps HOAs and contractors choose the right enamel formula for every interior surface.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCI Paints, a family-owned paint manufacturer based in Fort Lauderdale, is continuing to help South Florida property managers, homeowners associations, condominium communities, painting contractors, and builders choose paint products designed for the region’s demanding climate.Since 1970, UCI Paints has manufactured factory-direct paints for South Florida properties, with products built for the Florida sun, high humidity, heat, mildew, algae, and daily wear. As communities plan painting, maintenance, and improvement projects, the company provides hands-on support to help clients choose the right products, finishes, colors, specifications, and contractors for each project.One area where UCI Paints provides practical guidance is helping clients understand enamel paint and how it differs from other paint descriptions. In UCI Paints’ product line, enamel is not simply the opposite of latex paint. Enamel often refers to the finish and performance of the coating, while latex or acrylic refers to the water-based formula type. This distinction matters because some UCI enamel products are also acrylic or latex-based coatings.For example, UCI Paints’ ULTRA-KOTE 50-100 is a 100% acrylic satin enamel and exterior latex satin paint designed for exterior wall applications. It is formulated to withstand South Florida’s tropical climate and offers adhesion, color durability, chalk resistance, fade resistance, mildew resistance, and algae resistance. The product is suitable for a variety of exterior and building surfaces, including masonry, stucco, wood, siding, primed metal, galvanized metal, drywall, and plaster, depending on the project specifications and surface preparation.For interior applications, UCI Paints’ PRO-KOTE 6-100 is an acrylic semi-gloss enamel designed as a professional-grade interior enamelized coating. It is made for areas such as interior doors, primed woodwork, drywall, plaster, ceilings, masonry, concrete, and cinder block. The product offers good coverage, a cleanable enamelized finish, low odor, and water clean-up, making it a practical option for many interior maintenance and repainting needs.This is why the phrase enamel vs latex paint can be misleading without context. For property managers, HOA boards, and contractors, the better question is not only whether a paint is enamel or latex. The better question is whether the product is suited to the surface, exposure level, sheen requirement, cleaning needs, and project conditions. UCI Paints helps clients make those decisions before work begins, reducing the risk of using the wrong coating for the job.Beyond manufacturing paint, UCI Paints supports projects through color design consultation, contractor referrals, professionally written painting specifications, and paint inspection services. The company can refer clients to trusted, fully licensed and insured painting contractors and help design painting plans around HOA, condominium, commercial, residential, or institutional requirements.UCI Paints also offers free delivery with paint purchases and warranty options for qualifying projects. Depending on the project and process followed, warranty support may include coverage related to materials and workmanship. This added support gives property managers and association boards a more complete path from product selection to project completion.For South Florida communities, paint is not only about appearance. It also helps protect buildings from weather, moisture, sunlight, and long-term wear. UCI Paints’ locally manufactured products and hands-on service are designed to help clients protect their properties while maintaining a consistent, professional appearance.Property managers, condominium associations, homeowners associations, contractors, and builders interested in learning more about UCI Paints’ factory-direct paint products, acrylic enamel options, latex enamel coatings, color consultation, contractor referral support, free delivery, or warranty-backed painting programs are encouraged to contact the team directly or visit www.ucipaints.com Helping a property manager or HOA board choose the right interior enamel for the right surface is exactly the kind of hands-on guidance we have been providing for more than fifty years. Our products are built for Florida, our pricing is factory-direct, and our team is genuinely invested in making sure every project holds up through the heat and humidity South Florida demands.About UCI Paints: UCI Paints is a family-owned paint manufacturer headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formulating and producing climate-tested, factory-direct paints for South Florida's subtropical conditions since 1970. The company serves homeowners associations, condo associations, property managers, home builders, and painting contractors with a full range of interior and exterior paint solutions, free delivery, color consultation, warranty-backed contractor referrals, and hands-on project support built around more than five decades of local expertise.Press Contact:UCI Paints, press@ucipaints.com, www.ucipaints.com , Fort Lauderdale, Florida

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