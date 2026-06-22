2026 Sports and Leisure Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Sports and Leisure Awards , recognising organisations, facilities, coaches, trainers, clubs and leisure providers delivering meaningful impact across fitness, sport, wellbeing, rehabilitation, recreation and community participation.This year’s awards highlight the breadth of the UK’s sports and leisure sector, from personal training, martial arts and dance education to physiotherapy, family entertainment, golf development, gym environments and grassroots football. The recognised organisations reflect a shared commitment to high standards, accessibility, safe participation and positive outcomes for the people and communities they serve.Business Awards UK 2026 Sports and Leisure Awards Winners• The Average Joe Group - Personal Trainer of the Year• Kyoto Shotokan Karate Dojo, Bristol - Best Martial Arts Club• CENTRE STAGE THEATRE ACADEMY - Best Dance Studio• Storm Bodybuilding - Gym of the Year• George Gore Sports Therapy - Best Sports Physiotherapist• Ferdinand Collective Devon - Community Impact Award• Crazy Karting Ltd - Best Family Day Out• Progression Golf Academy - Sports and Leisure Facility of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2026 Sports and Leisure Awards Finalists• Turner Training - Personal Trainer of the Year• Valour Jiu-Jitsu Academy HQ - Best Martial Arts Club• Freedom Dance Studios - Best Dance Studio• One Mind Martial Arts Academy - Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year• Jamie Lloyd Limited - Best Sports Physiotherapist• DB’s Gym - Best Family Day Out• National Boys Dance Day - Community Impact Award• Core The Gym - Gym of the YearRecognising Achievement Across Sport, Fitness and LeisureThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Sports and Leisure Awards reflect the importance of structured, supportive and inclusive provision across the sector. Many of this year’s winners have built their reputations through consistent service, specialist knowledge and environments where people can develop confidence, improve physical wellbeing and feel part of a wider community. Their work spans a broad range of settings, from intimate fitness studios and disciplined martial arts clubs to performance academies, rehabilitation clinics and family-focused leisure experiences.Across the awards, the recognised organisations show how sport and leisure can support much more than technical skill or physical performance. Strong coaching cultures, safeguarding awareness, accessible pricing, tailored programmes and patient-centred approaches all play a part in helping people participate safely and sustainably. Several recipients have also demonstrated how thoughtful leadership can create opportunities for children, families, young athletes, neurodiverse participants, people recovering from injury and individuals seeking confidence or direction through structured activity.The Sports and Leisure Awards also acknowledge the resilience and adaptability required to operate in highly personal, community-facing sectors. Whether developing young people through sport, supporting long-term rehabilitation, creating safe and welcoming training spaces, or delivering memorable family experiences, this year’s winners and finalists have shown practical commitment to quality, care and participation. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to the strength and diversity of the UK’s sports and leisure landscape.

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