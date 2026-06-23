Polly Expands Partnership with TruStage® to Add Payment Guard Advantage Insurance to Its Platform

Polly Insurance TruStage Logo

The new lump-sum insurance benefit, starting at less than $18/month, gives financial protection against covered job loss and disability with no medical exam.

Our partnership with TruStage has always been about putting the right protections in front of customers at the right time.” — Erica Escobar, Senior Director, Sales & Service at Polly

WILLISTON, VT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polly, the insurance technology platform built for the automotive and financial services industries, today announced an expansion of its existing partnership with TruStage®, adding TruStage Payment Guard Advantage Insurance to its suite of consumer protection offerings. The product joins Polly’s existing lineup of auto, home, and life insurance products.

TruStage Payment Guard Advantage Insurance is a financial safety net benefit designed to provide stability if the unexpected happens. With this coverage, customers who experience an involuntary job loss or a qualifying disability due to injury or illness lasting more than 30 days, become eligible to receive a one-time cash payment. Customers can put the benefit toward loan payments, rent, groceries, medical expenses, or any other financial obligation. Coverage is available with no medical exam required, and members may cancel for a full refund within the first 30 days.

The addition of Payment Guard Advantage reflects Polly’s continued commitment to providing access to meaningful, affordable financial protection products. Options start at less than $18 per month, but customers can choose both the benefit amount and monthly premium that best fit their budget.

“Our partnership with TruStage has always been about putting the right protections in front of customers at the right time,” said Erica Escobar, Senior Director, Sales & Service, at Polly. “Payment Guard Advantage fills a real gap. Life doesn’t pause when income stops, and this product helps members stay financially stable during some of the most stressful periods they’ll face.”

“TruStage was built on the philosophy of people helping people, and Payment Guard Advantage was designed with exactly that mission in mind,” said Danielle Sesko, Director of Product Management at TruStage. “Through our expanded partnership with Polly, we’re able to reach more customers with a simple, affordable product that helps them weather job loss or disability without derailing their finances. We’re proud to deepen this collaboration and expand access to solutions that help people stay financially resilient when life takes an unexpected turn.”

Payment Guard Advantage can be accessed on Polly’s platform.

About Polly

Polly delivers unexpected value by embedding insurance into life's biggest financial moments. As a leading embedded insurance marketplace, Polly seamlessly integrates coverage options from 40+ carriers into the platforms consumers already use — including credit union member experiences — spanning auto, home, life, and financial protection products. With more than $116 billion in coverage placed, consumers trust Polly for instant quotes, immediate coverage, and expert live agents when they need them most. Experience the unexpected value of embedded insurance at Polly.co.

About TruStage

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

TruStage® Payment Guard Advantage Insurance is underwritten by CUMIS Insurance Society, Inc. Product and features may vary and not be available in all states. Certain eligibility requirements, conditions, and exclusions may apply. Benefits are not payable during the waiting period. During the first 6 months of coverage, disability benefits are not payable on losses resulting from a pre-existing condition. A job loss is not covered if it occurs when you are employed as a contract worker or at a job referred to you through a union hiring hall or you are self-employed. The insurance offered is not a deposit, and is not federally insured, sold or guaranteed by any financial institution. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

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