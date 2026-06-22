Rotron Aerospace Celebrates Project Brakestop Milestone as UK Industry Accelerates Long-Range Strike Innovation

This programme proves agile UK SMEs can deliver complex defence capability at pace, often outperforming traditional procurement models.” — Alex Head, Chief Executive Officer of Rotron Aerospace

UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotron Aerospace Ltd has celebrated the successful trial of its SkyLance One Way Effect system under the UK Ministry of Defence's Project Brakestop – a Task Force Kindred funded project. The milestone marks a major step forward in next-generation long-range strike capability and demonstrates the effectiveness of agile, industry-led defence innovation.

The successful flight trial validates the core technologies underpinning Rotron's SkyLance capability and highlights the value of collaboration between the UK Ministry of Defence, wider government and industry partners in accelerating the delivery of operationally relevant capabilities.

As a direct result of Project Brakestop, Rotron Aerospace has already created over 160 highly skilled jobs across the United Kingdom defence aerospace sector. This expansion strengthens sovereign industrial capability while supporting economic growth through the development of specialist engineering, manufacturing and technology expertise.

Unlike traditional defence acquisition, Project Brakestop has demonstrated how an innovative approach to procurement and rapid product development can unlock the potential of agile UK SMEs. Rotron's lean operating model, rapid development cycles and competitive cost base enable the company to deliver advanced capabilities at significantly lower cost than many prime contractors, providing enhanced value for the UK taxpayer while accelerating capability delivery.

A key differentiator of the SkyLance system is its advanced propulsion technology which delivers a substantially greater operational range than alternative solutions in its class. Designed, developed and manufactured entirely within the United Kingdom, the propulsion system ensures complete sovereign control over critical technology, production and future development.

Commenting on the achievement, Alex Head, Chief Executive Officer of Rotron Aerospace, said:

"Project Brakestop is one of the most innovative programmes the UK MoD has delivered in recent years. Collaboration between the MoD, wider government, QinetiQ and industry has been critical to its success.

This programme proves agile UK SMEs can deliver complex defence capability at pace, often outperforming traditional procurement models. Through sovereign technology, rapid development and lower-cost delivery, we can provide better value for the taxpayer while strengthening the UK defence industrial base. Programmes like Brakestop create capability, jobs and export opportunity. The UK needs more initiatives like this to maintain its technological advantage.”

Project Brakestop demonstrates the value of investing in UK sovereign technology strengthening national security and creating significant export opportunities for British industry as demand for affordable long-range strike capabilities grows globally.

Rotron believes every £1 invested by MoD in defence innovation could generate over ten times return in future export revenue, delivering substantial economic returns while strengthening partnerships with allied nations.

About Rotron (Rotron Aerospace Limited)

Rotron is an advanced defence technology company dedicated to transforming defence through relentless innovation. Founded in the United Kingdom in 2008, the company develops high-performance unmanned aerial systems, autonomous platforms and complementary propulsion technologies. With vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Rotron delivers long-endurance UAVs, autonomous strike effectors and scalable unmanned assets designed for extended reach and contested operations. The company is trusted by leading defence and aerospace organisations worldwide to safeguard missions, reshape aerospace platforms and deliver sovereign capability at speed and scale.

Rotron Aerospace Limited is a subsidiary of Ondas Inc., a leading provider of mission-critical communications and autonomous systems technologies.



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