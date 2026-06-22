Nutritional Analysis Market to REgister USD 8.2 Bn by 2031 Amid Increasing Focus on Food Safety & Nutritional Awareness

Nutritional Analysis Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Analysis Type, by Product Type, by Nutrients & Region

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutritional analysis market size was generated $4.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $8.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.The emergence of strict guidelines regarding food quality in developed countries and the surge in demand for packaged and processed food drive the growth of the global nutritional analysis market.A rise in the consumption of nutritious food and activities such as calories and macros tracking among consumers has increased the importance of nutritional analysis from manufacturers of food products. Further importance associated with the nutritional content of food and more stringent guidelines by governments of countries across the world will help provide a major boost to the nutritional analysis market in the future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15651 The emergence of strict guidelines regarding food quality in developed countries and the surge in demand for packaged and processed food drive the growth of the global nutritional analysis market. On the other hand, many manufacturers happen to provide inaccurate information about the formulation of their ingredients in products or manipulate test results which restrains the market growth to some extent. However, a rise in living standards and an increase in investments in food production are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.Nutritional analysis is the process of testing food and beverages for various components such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, sodium, vitamins, minerals, and others in order to create nutritional labelling for product packaging. This analysis informs consumers about the number of macronutrients and micronutrients present in their food products, allowing them to make more informed food and beverage purchasing decisions. This market study looks at the nutritional content of food products, rather than the individual components added to food products.Human survival requires food and beverages. Because food and beverages are so important in people's lives, most food security and quality regulations around the world prioritize regulatory compliance in terms of food and beverage quality. All countries in the European region have very strict guidelines regarding the quality of the ingredients used in the food as well as the nutritional composition of the food to ensure that consumers in the region get the best quality food products in the region. Similarly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) imposes strict guidelines on food manufacturing practices. Manufacturers must conduct a variety of food product tests to ensure that the food products meet the standards set by their respective food regulatory authorities. This adherence to food testing is helping to boost the nutritional analysis market growth in developed regions around the world.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/814c85ed49a67ee9ecb0a083fb791048 Nutritional database analysis of food and beverage products is the most cost-effective method of nutritional analysis. Many Nutritional Analysis Industrylabs around the world conduct database analysis based on the ingredient list provided by the food product's manufacturer; however, several online companies provide such software to food manufacturers on a subscription basis. There are several such companies that are untrustworthy because their databases are frequently inaccurate and provide inaccurate nutritional information about the food. This has a negative impact on the nutritional analysis market. Furthermore, many regional manufacturers provide inaccurate information about the ingredients in their products or manipulate test results to present a positive image of their products. As a result, the nutritional value of their food products is inaccurate, creating a negative impact on the nutritional analysis market forecast and impeding its growth.There are several new and emerging food manufacturers in developing regions around the world. Governments in these regions are developing and enforcing new guidelines to ensure that food produced in the region meets global quality standards. Manufacturers in the region are forced to increase their food testing and quality assurance efforts to maintain their manufacturing licenses. As these regions' living standards and investments in food production rise, there is a greater emphasis on the nutritional components of food, which leads to an increase in the nutritional analysis of food products in the region. nutritional analysis market opportunities are increasing in tandem with the rate of progress in these areas.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15651 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global nutritional analysis industry revenue and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing customer demand for functional ingredients in foods, processed food, meal replacements, and on-the-go packaged food items, along with increased efforts by regional food manufacturers to meet regulatory compliances for the food manufacturing process. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031, as the majority of the nations that make up this region are still developing, which has resulted in an increase in middle-class population, higher living standards, and more health consciousness among the people in this region. More emphasis is being placed on the nutritional composition of food, which creates business potential in the region.Leading Market Players: -ALS LimitedBureau Veritas SACompu-Food AnalysisEurofins ScientificFood Lab, Inc.Intertek Group PLCLifeasibleMENUSANOMicrobac Laboratories, Inc.Opal Research And Analytical ServicesPat-Chem Laboratories LLCSGS SATest Needs AustraliaThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.TÜV SÜD𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Egg Powder Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-powder-market-A11036 Farro Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farro-market-A13879 Mushroom Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mushroom-market Textured Vegetable Protein Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-vegetable-protein-market-A11155 IOT in Agriculture Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market

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