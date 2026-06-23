Saxon AI joins the Claude Partner Network to deliver Enterprise AI solutions powered by Anthropic

Claude Partner Network

Saxon AI joins the Claude Partner Network to help enterprises move from AI pilots to secure, production-ready AI adoption

At Saxon AI, we have always believed that the real value of any AI initiative is not in the technology itself, but faster decisions, smarter operations, and outcomes that move the business forward.” — Gopi Kandukuri

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises shift from AI pilots to production-ready adoption, they seek secure and scalable ways to apply advanced AI across core processes, decisions, and workflows. In this endeavour to expand enterprise AI adoption, Saxon AI announced that it has joined the Claude Partner Network to bring Anthropic’s capabilities into its enterprise AI delivery model.Anthropic, the AI safety and research company behind Claude, is gaining enterprise relevance for its extended context windows and agentic capabilities. Saxon AI, a leading enterprise AI, data, and automation solutions partner, has built a reputation for delivering production-ready AI, expertise in the modern data stack, and an implementation partner that translates technology into real business.Through this model, Saxon AI will add Anthropic’s industry-leading family of AI models to its portfolio of enterprise AI platforms, agents, data engineering, and automation solutions to deliver more intelligent, reliable, and scalable outcomes for its clients.“At Saxon AI, we have always believed that the real value of any AI initiative is not in the technology itself, but faster decisions, smarter operations, and outcomes that move the business forward. By pairing Claude’s advanced reasoning and agentic intelligence, we can now help our clients move beyond pilots and experiments into AI that is fully embedded in how they operate,” said Gopi Kandukuri, CEO, Saxon AIWhat does this mean for Saxon AI’s customers?For Saxon AI’s existing and new customers, this collaboration as an Anthropic partner strengthens its ability to help enterprises move beyond experimentation to real-world adoption at scale.The collaboration enables Saxon AI to deliver:- Enterprise search powered by Claude that can be easily integrated across enterprise systems, enabling teams to find trusted information faster, with greater context, accuracy, and security.- Intelligent and secure agentic AI capabilities that can support complex, multi-step enterprise tasks with greater accuracy, contextual awareness, and business relevance.- Deeper integration across enterprise systems, including ERP, CRM, PLM, and data platforms, allowing Claude to work within the systems and workflows businesses already rely on.- Production-grade AI workflows designed with governance, compliance, and operational guardrails built in from the start.- Faster legacy modernization, combining Claude’s code understanding and transformation capabilities with Saxon AI’s proven modernization framework.- Access to an MCP-enabled ecosystem, helping enterprises connect Claude more seamlessly across tools, applications, and data sources.About Saxon AISaxon AI is a global enterprise AI, data, automation, and digital transformation partner helping organizations move from AI ambition to AI-ready operations. With over two decades of experience, 700 software consultants, three development centers, 450+ executed projects, 100+ enterprise and mid-market customers, and a cloud footprint supporting more than 350,000 users, Saxon AI delivers customized AI platforms, intelligent agents, data engineering, analytics, cloud services, business applications, intelligent automation, and modern work solutions across the United States, India, Singapore, and the Middle East.

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