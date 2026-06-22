Female Founder-Owned Fashion Marketplace Viva Voce Brings Size-Inclusive Pop-Up Experience to Philadelphia on June 27

Size Inclusive Fashion Pop-Up by Viva Voce

Especially for people in larger sizes, the opportunity to try clothing on in person before making a purchase has become increasingly rare,” — Michaela Leitz, Head of Community at Viva Voce

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viva Voce, the female founder-owned size-inclusive fashion marketplace and community, is bringing its one-day shopping and community experience to Philadelphia on Saturday, June 27, at the BOK Building.Founded by entrepreneur and advocate Kate Zigrang, Viva Voce was created to make fashion more accessible, inclusive, and welcoming for people who have often been overlooked by traditional retail experiences, particularly those shopping outside of standard size ranges.The platform brings together independent fashion brands, creators, and community members through both online and in-person experiences designed to make shopping feel joyful, accessible, and community-centered.Every brand on the Viva Voce marketplace is committed to size inclusion and conscious practices that prioritize both people and the planet.Hosted in partnership with Philadelphia-based brand Lobo Mau, the pop-up will feature a curated selection of size-inclusive brands including TomboyX, Embrago, and other marketplace partners. All brands featured on the Viva Voce marketplace are selected not only for their commitment to size inclusion, but also for their dedication to conscious and responsible business practices.Attendees will have the opportunity to shop, discover new brands, try on clothing in person, and connect with founders and fellow community members.“Especially for people in larger sizes, the opportunity to try clothing on in person before making a purchase has become increasingly rare,” said Michaela Leitz, Head of Community at Viva Voce. “We’re committed to creating the same shopping experience for every body.We love bringing our community together in person and creating a welcoming, inclusive space where people can connect, discover new brands, and feel supported.We’re also excited to introduce attendees to the incredible marketplace partners helping shape a more size-inclusive fashion industry.”For many shoppers, finding clothing that fits both their body and personal style remains a challenge.Viva Voce was built to help address that gap by bringing together brands that prioritize extended sizing, thoughtful design, and a more inclusive approach to fashion.The Philadelphia activation continues Viva Voce’s mission of creating spaces where fashion feels more accessible, more personal, and more connected to community.Event Details:Viva Voce Philly Pop-UpSaturday, June 27, 202611:30 AM – 4:30 PMBOK Building1900 S 9th Street, Suite 501Philadelphia, PA 19148Admission: FreeAbout Viva VoceViva Voce is a female founder-owned size-inclusive fashion marketplace and community founded by entrepreneur and advocate Kate Zigrang. Inspired by her own experiences navigating fashion as a tall, plus-size woman, Kate launched Viva Voce with a simple belief: everyone deserves access to fashion that fits, reflects their style, and allows them to feel seen.Today, Viva Voce brings together independent brands, creators, and shoppers through curated online experiences, community programming, and in-person events.Every brand on the marketplace is selected for its commitment to both size inclusion and conscious business practices, helping customers discover fashion that is better for people and the planet.Media ContactMichaela LeitzHead of CommunityViva Vocemichaela@theinclusivespace.com

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