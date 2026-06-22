Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Engages PatentVest to Strengthen IP Strategy for Lead Cardiomyopathy Program

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Integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and legal execution designed to strengthen enterprise value ahead of IND

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics, Corp. , a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics for muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy, today announced a strategic engagement with PatentVest, the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value and a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH).Under the engagement, PatentVest will support the development, protection, and prosecution of Sarcomatrix's intellectual property estate, including composition-of-matter and method-of-treatment patents for its lead program targeting the cardiomyopathy that drives morbidity and mortality across Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy, LGMD2I, and LAMA2-related dystrophy. The engagement combines PatentVest's proprietary patent intelligence platform, dedicated analyst team, and life sciences legal counsel to help establish a defensible intellectual property position as the company advances toward IND-enabling milestones."Protecting the innovation behind our lead program is as central to building Sarcomatrix as science itself. PatentVest brings an integrated approach — intelligence, strategy, and legal execution in one place — that lets us treat intellectual property as a first-order strategic asset as we move toward IND."— David Craig, Chief Executive Officer, Sarcomatrix Therapeutics"The traditional law firm model was not built for today's innovation economy. PatentVest combines legal expertise, AI-driven analytics, proprietary patent intelligence, and strategic advisory capabilities to help companies build patent portfolios that create durable competitive advantages and support long-term enterprise value. We are excited to work alongside Sarcomatrix as they advance a promising program addressing significant unmet needs in rare-disease cardiomyopathy."— Javier Chamorro, Chief Operating Officer, PatentVestThe engagement reflects a shared conviction that disciplined intellectual property strategy is a critical component of value creation, alongside scientific development and regulatory execution, particularly in rare-disease therapeutics where innovation and patent protection are closely linked.About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics, Corp. is a preclinical-stage rare-disease biopharmaceutical company based in Reno, Nevada, developing small-molecule therapeutics aimed at the cardiomyopathy associated with muscular dystrophies, including Duchenne, Becker, LGMD2I, and LAMA2-related dystrophy.About PatentVestPatentVest is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value. Combining legal expertise, AI-driven analytics, and proprietary patent intelligence, PatentVest helps innovators build defensible intellectual property positions that support long-term competitive advantage and enterprise value.PatentVest is a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH). Learn more at www.patentvest.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Sarcomatrix’s development plans and intellectual property strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Sarcomatrix undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.Media Contact:

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