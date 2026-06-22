Ramona Walton-Fykes, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads SSS, LLC as Founder and Business Consultant

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Teams and Entrepreneurs Through Agile Systems, DE&I Leadership, and Strategic Business GrowthRamona Walton-Fykes is an accomplished business consultant and state-licensed insurance agent based in Naperville, Illinois. With more than a decade of leadership and management experience, she has built a strong professional foundation in crisis and project management, Agile methodology, and team leadership. Her work is distinguished by a commitment to inclusive excellence, supported by extensive experience in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives aimed at creating meaningful and sustainable organizational impact.As the Founder of SSS, LLC, Ramona leads and mentors a team of over 20 professionals, guiding the development of strategic presentations, marketing materials, and business reports designed to help clients secure funding and scale their operations. Through her consultancy, she has supported entrepreneurs, small business owners, and nonprofit organizations in achieving measurable outcomes by combining structured planning with skills development and clear communication strategies. Her leadership approach is rooted in empowerment, collaboration, and delivering practical solutions to complex business challenges.Ramona’s career also reflects a strong dedication to education and professional development. She has served in academic roles at Northern Illinois University, where she facilitated workshops, advised students, and helped design graduate internship programs. In these roles, she blends strategic insight with hands-on expertise, equipping individuals with the tools they need to navigate evolving career landscapes. Her ability to bridge academic instruction with real-world application has made her a valued mentor and educator.In addition to her consulting and academic contributions, Ramona is recognized for her expertise in adult learning principles, micro-learning, and virtual facilitation—skills that allow her to design effective training experiences across diverse audiences and industries. She continues to leverage these capabilities to foster growth, resilience, and professional confidence in the individuals and organizations she supports.Ramona advises young women entering the industry to identify mentors or role models they admire—whether in business, their field of interest, or public life—and study how those individuals lead, work, and overcome challenges. She encourages them to learn from those examples while developing their own unique strengths and leadership style. According to Ramona, success comes from observation, adaptability, and authenticity, combined with a commitment to continuous learning and personal growth.Learn More about Ramona Walton-Fykes:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Ramona-Walton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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