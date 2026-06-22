UPDATE: Route 97 CLOSURE in Barry Co. Rescheduled to Begin Week of July 6

Where: Missouri Route 97 between U.S. Route 60 and Barry County Farm Road 2000 north of Monett Regional Airport

When: Monday, July 6 through Thursday, August 20 (New start and ending dates)

What: Contractor crews beginning the first phase of construction of roundabout

Traffic Impacts:

No access to Missouri Route 97 between U.S. Route 60 and Barry County Farm Road 2000 north of Monett Regional Airport

Drivers will have access to all driveways and entrances on Route 97 but will not be allowed to turn on to Route 60

Drivers wishing to access Route 97 will be directed along a signed detour using Route 60 and Missouri Route 37

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impact

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

This work is part of a project to make improvements at six (6) intersections along U.S. Route 60 between Newton County Route Y east of Seneca and Missouri Route 97 in Barry County near the Monett Regional Airport. More information can be found by going to the project website.

Project Information:

Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction Co., Springfield

Completion Date: December 1, 2026

Total Cost: $9.7 million

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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